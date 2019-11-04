Image zoom Courtesy

A high-quality cashmere sweater is the anchor to any winter wardrobe. You can throw it on during chilly weekends or layer it underneath a suit for the office. Unfortunately, the price tag for most cashmere sweaters often exceeds a few hundred dollars.

But for the next 36 hours, Everlane is bringing back its $100 cashmere tops. Everlane had to recently raise the prices of its cashmere to $130. This special sales event is the rare chance to purchase the luxe sweater without the sky-high price tag.

Celebs like Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie have been known to wear the brand's affordable, cozy pieces. Everlane creates its cashmere designs using long, fine fibers of yarn to make its cashmere items last longer and pill less, making this an investment you can wear longer than one season.

The $100 deal will officially come to an end on November 5 at 3 p.m. EST. So I'd get moving on the cashmere discount right now, if I were you. It looks like a few styles and sizes have already sold out.

