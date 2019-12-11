This Everlane Sweater Is So Popular, Two InStyle Editors Wore It to the Office on the Same Day

Image zoom Courtesy

Everlane has a huge fan base, and that club includes more than a few InStyle editors. I cannot begin to tell you how many times I have heard my co-workers talking about the brand. But I knew the infatuation was real when I noticed two InStyle editors wearing the same Everlane sweater to the office on the same day.

"If Everlane was a cult, I would name myself its leader," says Isabel Jones, InStyle.com's associate news writer. "There are few things the company could produce that I wouldn’t consider buying, and something this warm and fuzzy is a must in my always-freezing office building."

"Honestly, I bought the Everlane alpaca cardigan because cardigans are apparently sexy now and I wanted in on the trend," said Kim Truong, InStyle.com's senior associate news editor.

"I've specifically been looking for a cropped, balloon sleeve-ish cardigan for a while," Truong continues. "I have been coveting the Ganni sweaters, but my skin doesn't react that well to mohair. I thought alpaca would be a great alternative, and it was."

The cardigan comes in five colors — green, gray, pink, beige, and red — and is made of a super-soft alpaca material that doesn't pill. No wonder everyone's buying it.

