If You Hate Wearing Dresses, Copy These Outfit Ideas for Your Next Fancy Event

Whether you're going to a dinner party, attending a wedding, or celebrating girls' night out, your first instinct may be to throw on a dress. But there's no need to force yourself into a frilly frock if you really don't want to. During the red-carpet premiere for Serena Williams' documentary series, Being Serena, Gigi and Bella Hadid proved a polished suit can be just as fancy for special events.

Gigi went the sultry route, skipping a blouse and wearing her Derek Lam blazer ($1,590; modaoperandi.com) and pants. with Effy mini hoop earrings and pointed-toe pumps. And Bella proved that there's no need for high-heels, pairing a Tom Ford suit with Chanel sneakers ($950; chanel.com). 

VIDEO: Kiernan Shipka Shows Us How to Wear a Power Suit

 

Follow the stylish duo's lead for your next fancy shindig and test out our favorite pieces below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Double Breasted LInen Blazer

Topshop $100 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Wool-blend blazer

Alexander McQueen $2,295 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Crop Grey Boxy Blazer

Pixie Market $135 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Toni Blazer

Rachel Zoe Collection $396 (Originally 4495) SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Own Light Blazer

C/MEO COLLECTIVE $245 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Jacquard-patterned Jacket

H&M $149 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Skinny Pants

Gucci $1,200 SHOP NOW

