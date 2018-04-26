If You Hate Wearing Dresses, Copy These Outfit Ideas for Your Next Fancy Event

Whether you're going to a dinner party, attending a wedding, or celebrating girls' night out, your first instinct may be to throw on a dress. But there's no need to force yourself into a frilly frock if you really don't want to. During the red-carpet premiere for Serena Williams' documentary series, Being Serena, Gigi and Bella Hadid proved a polished suit can be just as fancy for special events.

Gigi went the sultry route, skipping a blouse and wearing her Derek Lam blazer ($1,590; modaoperandi.com) and pants. with Effy mini hoop earrings and pointed-toe pumps. And Bella proved that there's no need for high-heels, pairing a Tom Ford suit with Chanel sneakers ($950; chanel.com).

VIDEO: Kiernan Shipka Shows Us How to Wear a Power Suit

Follow the stylish duo's lead for your next fancy shindig and test out our favorite pieces below.