Eva Longoria Just Wore the $79 Dress That Works for Every Occasion

Eva Longoria's style is always on point. It doesn't matter if she's at the beach or strutting down the red carpet, we can always count on the actress to give us a great style moment. On Thursday, she was spotted in another winning look, and we're already picturing ourselves wearing the same exact ensemble to every fall event on our calendar.

The lace ponte dress is one of the star's own creations from her Eva Longoria Collection. It's a solid green number that's outlined with a romantic lace trimming around the sleeves, neckline, waist, and hem. Longoria paired the dress with clear heels as she made her rounds in New York City. But this is one of those dresses that you could throw on for any and every occasion. Need something wear to that wedding? Want a special dress for brunch? Thinking of a look that will impress your boss during that next meeting? This is it. And the best part: It only costs $79. So yeah, it's definitely going to sell out fast.

No need to worry if you aren't able to get your hands on Longoria's perfect wear-anywhere dress. The Eva Longoria Collection is filled with so many versatile pieces that are just as cute and affordable.