5 Companies That Are Celebrating Equal Pay Day with Site-Wide Sales

It’s really sad that in 2017, women still earn about 20 percent less than men. But companies around the world are hoping that will change soon. On April 4, brands like Tamara Mellon and Malia Mills are celebrating Equal Pay Day by offering shoppers an additional 20 percent off of purchases.

The special day highlights the fact that women are paid 80 cents for every dollar that men earn. That’s why it’s always held in April—to symbolize how far into the following year women have to work just to earn the same wages their male counterparts received during the previous year.

Leanin.org founder and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg launched the #20PercentCounts campaign. “In short, it’s about women’s worth. There’s nothing more fundamental than that,” Sandberg explained in a statement. More than 300 businesses agree with her and are giving women (and men) 20 percent off of all types of items, from pet supplies to food. But we were really excited about all of the fashion deals. We’ve rounded up our favorites below to help you celebrate Equal Pay Day in style.