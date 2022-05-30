Emo Style Is Back — But It's Not the Same Trend You Loved in Middle School

If the return of Y2K fashion has you breaking out pastel-colored butterfly clips, cropped baby tees, low-rise jeans, and platform sandals, that's all fine and good. But for those who prefer something a bit...darker and, possibly, sexier? Well, there's another aughts-inspired aesthetic to embrace: emo style. (Cue the Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow Smith song, "Emo Girl," which is undoubtedly about to be stuck in your head.)

Unlike fantastical, romanticized escapist ways of dressing, like cottagecore, fairycore, and light academia, emo style is more akin to that of gothcore with some artistic elements of dark academia. It's dark and grungy, and in many ways, might reflect how someone is actually feeling rather than how they wish they felt. That's essentially how the aesthetic got its start in the late 1990s and early 2000s, back when sensitive souls downloaded bands like Dashboard Confessional and My Chemical Romance to their iPod, and cut their hair in choppy layers before dying it black.

Emo Girl Style Kelly Osbourne and Avril Lavigne during 2003 MTV Video Music Awards | Credit: Getty Images

"The [emo] style goes all the way back to the early 2000s when the Internet was just a wee thing," celebrity stylist, Cindy Conroy says of the comeback trend. "Singer and emo princess Avril Lavigne brought it center stage as websites like Myspace were being used for the very first time. We saw blunt side-swept bangs, stacked leather cuffs, Dr. Martens, studded belts, and color always grounded by black."

But that was then. Now, with celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Meghan Fox, Willow Smith, and Olivia Rodrigo fronting the scene, emo style in 2022 has gotten a bit of a makeover.

In the early aughts, emo-girl style was considered particular and niche. It involved wearing all black and painting your nails in the same color, accessorizing with studded belts and safety pin accents. These days, the director of styling at Dia & Co Liz Bader-Natal says that emo style is much more aesthetically diverse.

"Today's emo-girl gets her inspiration from K-POP and anime," Bader-Natal tells InStyle. "She watches makeup tutorials on TikTok and scours thrift stores and her grandma's attic for vintage treasures. She doesn't believe in traditional rules when it comes to her look, so she'll change her hair color or style from one week to the next, jump headfirst into a fashion faux-pas — think socks with sandals — and mix and match feminine pieces and colors with more industrial counterparts."

Emo Girl Style Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in New York City. | Credit: Getty Images

So, what does that look like in terms of the modern-day emo-style wardrobe? We asked Conroy, Bader-Natal, and a few other fashion stylists to list their top tips for nailing emo fashion in 2022, below.