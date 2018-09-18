The 2018 Emmys After Party Outfits That Everyone’s Talking About

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Sep 18, 2018 @ 9:00 am
If you thought the 2018 Emmys red carpet was filled with unforgettable looks, wait until you see the drop-dead gorgeous after party outfits. Sure, they might not have been as over-the-top as those red carpet ballgowns (hey, a girl needs to be able to get down on the dance floor), but they were all a different kind of fabulous.

Tiffany Haddish traded her rainbow Prabal Gurung gown for a party-ready blue dress. And Taraji P. Henson slipped on a pair of comfortable yet luxurious velvet pants.

Plus, there were a few stars who didn't attend the actual awards show (Hi, Vanessa and Emily!), but they surprised us with an after party appearance.

Scroll down to catch up on all of the fun after party looks.

VIDEO: The 2018 Emmys Red Carpet Best Looks of Them All

 

1 of 18 Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

2 of 18 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

3 of 18 Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

4 of 18 Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

5 of 18 Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Issa Rae

6 of 18 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

7 of 18 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Dascha Polanco

8 of 18 Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

9 of 18 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Malin Akerman

10 of 18 Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Ashley Tisdale

11 of 18 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Sophia Bush

12 of 18 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Rumer Willis

13 of 18 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Juliette Lewis

14 of 18 Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Arielle Kebbel

15 of 18 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Jill Scott

16 of 18 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Jennifer Morrison

17 of 18 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Amanda Seales

18 of 18 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn

