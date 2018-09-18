The 2018 Emmys After Party Outfits That Everyone’s Talking About

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you thought the 2018 Emmys red carpet was filled with unforgettable looks, wait until you see the drop-dead gorgeous after party outfits. Sure, they might not have been as over-the-top as those red carpet ballgowns (hey, a girl needs to be able to get down on the dance floor), but they were all a different kind of fabulous.

Tiffany Haddish traded her rainbow Prabal Gurung gown for a party-ready blue dress. And Taraji P. Henson slipped on a pair of comfortable yet luxurious velvet pants.

Plus, there were a few stars who didn't attend the actual awards show (Hi, Vanessa and Emily!), but they surprised us with an after party appearance.

Scroll down to catch up on all of the fun after party looks.

VIDEO: The 2018 Emmys Red Carpet Best Looks of Them All