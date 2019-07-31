Emma Roberts Is Making This Dress from Amazon Look Hella Expensive

Image zoom BG015/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

I've always appreciated Emma Roberts's head-turning yet comfortable style. It's cute, but it never looks like she's trying too hard. So as usual, the 28-year-old actress's latest outfit completely took me out.

Roberts was recently snapped by paparazzi wearing a smocked polka-dot dress while out in Los Angeles. This is definitely one of the cutest I'm-just-grabbing-a-coffee looks I've seen in a while. And, more importantly, it's all of the inspiration I need to keep wearing my favorite dresses throughout the fall.

If you're like me and are already making plans to recreate Roberts's look, dust off that old cardigan from the back of your closet (I know you have one somewhere in there) and head to Amazon. Yep, that cute ruffled dress, which is made by a label called Wayf, is sold on Amazon.com, and it's on sale for $104 (It originally cost $148).

The only other thing you need to finish off the transitional-weather outfit is a shiny (and comfortable) pair of flats by Aera ($345; aeranewyork.com), a croc bag by Chylak, and cat-eye sunglasses. You'll get extra cool points if you can master keeping one side of the cardigan effortlessly hanging off of your shoulders like Emma.