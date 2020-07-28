Emma Roberts’s Dress Is the Perfect Maternity Outfit Because of This One Detail

Apparently 2020 is the year of the celebrity baby.
By Tara Gonzalez
July 28, 2020
Throughout quarantine, Emma Roberts has been one of the only celebrities to share daily #ootds. She’s also been one of the only celebrities consistently dressing up in more than sweats. These two facts are probably why so many of us were taken aback when it was announced that she was expecting. How could we all be so blind? 

Thankfully, Roberts has continued to document her very good looks, which are now very good maternity looks. First, she reminded us all that Tory Burch makes surprisingly affordable denim. Now over the weekend, she showed off her baby belly for the first time while demonstrating how one of the biggest dress trends of the season is more versatile than any of us could have ever imagined. 

Roberts wore a pink gingham Sleeper lace-up midi dress with a matching pair of Merino wool pink-and-white check Rothy’s. The Sleeper Marquise dress was inspired by those worn in the French film Angélique, Marquise des Anges and features a corset-style lacing that flatters, as the product description puts it, “the smallest part of your frame.” Of course, ironically, now that Roberts is pregnant, the smallest part of her already small frame is now the biggest. Not to mention, it’s going to change constantly for months. 

Now while most people wouldn’t think to wear a corset or a bustier while pregnant, Roberts proves the style is secretly perfect for maternity. Not only does the lace-up detail flatter your belly, but it’s easy to adjust as the months go on. And as the year of the secret surprise celeb baby continues, I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a lot more of this style on secret-surprise-celeb-baby-bellys everywhere. It really is their year.

Shop Emma Roberts’s maternity dress and some similar styles, below. 

