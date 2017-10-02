Recreate Emily Ratajkowski's Valentino Look for Less Than $100

Oct 02, 2017

If you're ever in need of some outfit inspiration,  you can always count on Emily Ratajkowski. The 26-year-old model has been shutting things down during fashion month. And one of her latest outfits deserves a closer look.

On Sunday, Ratajkowski's stylist Emma Morrison dressed the starlet up in a killer Valentino look from the Resort 2018 collection. We love how Ratajkowski effortlessly puts a sexy twist on everything that she wears. Here, she left a few buttons undone to get the job done. But what really makes this outfit a winner are those cool-girl trousers. The wide-leg silhouette offers a relaxed fit that screams, "Yes, I'm comfortable, and I still look amazing." And the detached waistline adds a fashion-forward finish that modernizes the entire outfit.

Of course, you'll need to shell out the big bucks in order to get your hands on Ratajkowski's exact pieces. But we've found a few look-alikes that will help you channel the gorgeous model's style for less than $100. Yes, jewelry and shoes are included. You could even copy the high-fashion look of her pants by skipping the loops and securing the belt around your waist.

Keep scrolling to get your hands on everything you'll need to recreate Ratajkowski's look.

1 of 4 Courtesy

Paperbag Waist Wide Leg Pants

Soprano $39 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 Courtesy

Long-Sleeved Blouse

H&M $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Two-Piece Dress Sandals

Charlotte Russe $20 (Originally $29) SHOP NOW
4 of 4 Courtesy

Circle Charm Necklace

BP $12 SHOP NOW

