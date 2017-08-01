Not a Drill: Emily Ratajkowski's Ab-Baring Top Is Only $17

Emily Ratajkowski and her ab crack are back thanks to the model’s sultry Instagram account (not that we’re ever really in an EmRata ab selfie drought; we just can’t ever get enough of her #fitnessgoals bod).

The 26-year-old recently gave us a peek at a quiet weekend at home, which included a pup, a drink, sweatpants, and—get this—a $17 top.

emrata/Instagram

P.S. This isn’t the first time the model-actress hybrid has worn an über affordable top. There was that one time she turned a $37 top into a minidress and then that one time she kept it cool and sexy in a $38 wrap top for a cheeky poolside hang.

This time around, Ratajkowski chose an A'Gaci top for a day of lounging at home.

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Takes Underboob to a New Level in NSFW Selfie

While you’d normally see the off-the-shoulder smocked top paired with denim cutoffs or a breezy skirt, Ratajkowski kept it low-key with a cozy pair of Adidas sweatpants—aka a new variant of the model-off-duty uniform.