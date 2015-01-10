From Studs to Florals, See Golden Globe Nominee Emily Blunt's Dazzling Red Carpet Looks

We may have grown to love Emily Blunt after she fashionably burst onto the screen in The Devil's Wears Prada nearly a decade ago, but her own stunning red carpet style has kept us intrigued ever since. The actress has proven time and time again that she can master anything from bold florals to edgy metallic designs, while adding her own signature touch of elegance.

Case in point: The star stole the spotlight at the Into the Woods gala screening this week in a white hot crystal-encrusted David Koma frock, grabbed attention in a striking Dolce & Gabbana gown covered in embroidered crimson flowers at the New York City premiere of Into the Woods in December, and wowed in an abdomen-baring gold lace Michael Kors design at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards.

We can't wait to see what Blunt dons at the Globes this Sunday, where she is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture category for her role as the Baker's Wife in Into the Woods—whatever she chooses is sure to be a hit! In the meantime, check out some of her best red carpet ensembles ever in our gallery.

1 of 18 Karwai Tang/WireImage

In David Koma, 2015

The star stole the spotlight at the Into the Woods gala screening in a white asymmetric crystal-encrusted David Koma stunner, furthering the shine with diamond Jennifer Fisher jewelry and pale gold Stuart Weitzman sandals.
2 of 18 Doug Peters/PA Photos/ABACAPRESS

In Osman, 2014

The actress charmed all at the Edge of Tomorrow UK premiere in a vibrant paisley print Osman dress, picking up on the pink accents with pink tourmaline-and-diamond drop earrings and a rubellite-and-diamond ring, both by David Yurman, and fuchsia Kurt Geiger pumps.
3 of 18 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for DIFF

In Lanvin, 2014

Blunt graced the IWC Filmmakers Awards at the 11th Annual Dubai International Film Festival in a sweeping forest-green lace Lanvin creation, complete with stone earrings and an IWC timepiece.
4 of 18 Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

In Dolce & Gabbana, 2014

At the premiere of Into the Woods, the fashionista grabbed attention in a bold Dolce & Gabbana gown covered in embroidered red flowers.

5 of 18 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In Michael Kors, 2014

Blunt was striking at the 2014 Governors Awards in a beautiful geranium floral-embroidered Michael Kors gown, complete with Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry, and an emerald Rauwolf clutch.
6 of 18 Samir Hussein/Getty Images

In Roland Mouret, 2014

At the IWC Gala Dinner, Blunt stunned in a fluro coral-and-white Roland Mouret gown that she impeccably styled with a gold timepiece, a chain link bracelet, and Jennifer Fisher rings.
7 of 18 Stephane Cardinale/People Avenue/Corbis

In David Koma, 2014

The actress was striking at the Paris premiere of Edge of Tomorrow in bold leather David Koma separates with a netted sheer yoke and hem. She styled her look with Graziela Gems ear cuffs, Melissa Kaye rings, and Christian Louboutin open-toe sandals.
8 of 18 FameFlynet

In Prada, 2014

Blunt was red-hot at the New York premiere of Edge of Tomorrow in a stunning strapless Prada column, delivering an extra dose of color with Lorraine Schwartz gems, a pink Prada clutch, and a matching fuchsia lip.
9 of 18 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In Zac Posen, 2013

Blunt stepped out for a good cause in a tulle Zac Posen cocktail dress that she styled with stacked Lorraine Schwartz bangles, snakeskin Inge Christopher minaudiere, and ankle-strap Brian Atwood sandals.

10 of 18 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In Michael Kors, 2013

The star flashed a sliver of abdomen in her lace Michael Kors design. A Salvatore Ferragamo clutch coordinated with the sophisticated ensemble.
11 of 18 Richie Buxo/Splash News

In Jason Wu, 2012

Blunt attended the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Five-Year Engagement in a beaded Jason Wu cocktail dress. Drop earrings, a sleek Valentino clutch, Art Deco House of Lavande bangles, and bright Alice + Olivia pumps completed the look.
12 of 18 PA PHOTOS /LANDOV

In Carolina Herrera, 2012

The star sparkled in a striped Carolina Herrera design and platform peep-toes at the UK premiere of Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.
13 of 18 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

In Oscar de la Renta, 2011

The actress brought out her sparkling eyes in a complementary emerald Oscar de la Renta gown at the SAG Awards.

14 of 18 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Elie Saab, 2011

Blunt took the plunge in a sequin Elie Saab confection and added an anaconda Kelly Locke clutch, Brian Atwood heels, and diamond jewelry.

15 of 18 Giulio Marcocchi/Sipa

In Dolce & Gabbana, 2010

At the Golden Globes, the star complemented her rosy complexion in a ruffled pink tulle custom Dolce & Gabbana design worn with a pair of floral cuffs and a pewter Salvatore Ferragamo clutch.
16 of 18 Dave M. Benett/Getty

In Edition by Georges Chakra, 2010

The actress hit the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in a lipstick-red crepe Edition by Georges Chakra gown, accented with Louis Vuitton jewelry and a Swarovski clutch.

17 of 18 Frazer Harrison/Getty

In Christian Dior, 2010

Blunt was an ethereal vision in one-shoulder floral appliqué dress Christian Dior creation that she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, a flower hair pin and a champagne snakeskin clutch.

18 of 18 SGranitz/WireImage

In Herve Leger, 2007

The actress donned a figure-hugging embellished Herve Leger gown for the Golden Globes that featured a pearl-beaded neckline.

