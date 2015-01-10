From Studs to Florals, See Golden Globe Nominee Emily Blunt's Dazzling Red Carpet Looks

We may have grown to love Emily Blunt after she fashionably burst onto the screen in The Devil's Wears Prada nearly a decade ago, but her own stunning red carpet style has kept us intrigued ever since. The actress has proven time and time again that she can master anything from bold florals to edgy metallic designs, while adding her own signature touch of elegance.

RELATED: Anna Kendrick Reveals That Emily Blunt Was Her Best Friend on the Set of Into the Woods

Case in point: The star stole the spotlight at the Into the Woods gala screening this week in a white hot crystal-encrusted David Koma frock, grabbed attention in a striking Dolce & Gabbana gown covered in embroidered crimson flowers at the New York City premiere of Into the Woods in December, and wowed in an abdomen-baring gold lace Michael Kors design at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards.

We can't wait to see what Blunt dons at the Globes this Sunday, where she is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture category for her role as the Baker's Wife in Into the Woods—whatever she chooses is sure to be a hit! In the meantime, check out some of her best red carpet ensembles ever in our gallery.

PHOTOS: Emily Blunt's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever