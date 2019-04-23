Eloquii’s Plus-Size Swimsuit Collection Just Dropped, And It Will Definitely Sell Out Soon

Image zoom ELOQUII/INSTAGRAM

Eloquii has been a go-to source for affordable, trendy plus-size clothes for years. And thanks to a slew of new, beach-ready styles, the company's ensuring that everyone will be able to find the perfect swimsuit this summer.

The latest lineup includes sizes 14 through 28, and is affordably priced from $35 to $85. There are styles that offer the right amount of support and coverage for large busts, and bottoms that are perfectly made for thick thighs — all in trendy silhouettes for every personality.

Start shopping everything you need for your upcoming vacation now because these cute styles will not be around for long.

Eloquii Drama Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $80

Eloquii Cross-Strap One-Piece Swimsui, $80

Eloquii Sweetheart One-Piece Swimsuit, $80

Eloquii Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $85

Eloquii Solid One-Piece Swimsuit, $80

Eloquii Strappy Deep-V One-Piece Swimsuit, $80

Eloquii Blocked Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $80