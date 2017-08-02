Ellen DeGeneres Debuts a Clothing Collection for Babies and Every Single Piece Is Adorable

With so many celebrity babies arriving this year (Beyoncé's twins! Lauren Conrad's son! Amal Clooney's first kids!), there's a definite need for more cute baby gear in the world. Enter Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres debuted the ED Ellen DeGeneres baby lifestyle collection on Wednesday, and it has pretty much every baby essential you could want. She created playful clothes, footwear, diaper bags, furniture, strollers, and even mobiles, because who better to lend new parents a hand than Ellen?

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

"Babies love to be swaddled and should always be surrounded by love and kindness. I created my baby collection with that thought in mind," DeGeneres says in a statement. "Each piece has a message of love and the line is filled with whimsical and fun pieces. I don't have a baby but I love to be swaddled and you will too!"

VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres Hilariously Explains How She Dislocated Her Finger

Love and positive messaging is a signature element throughout each item, which only makes us like it more, TBH.

The 100+ piece collection was created in partnership with aden by aden + anais, Bivona & Company, Crown Crafts, Camuto Group, Peg Perego, and more. It is now available at Buy Buy Baby stores and on buybuybaby.com. Check out our favorite pieces below and get ready to stock up.