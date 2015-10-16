The Flattering Jeans Our Editors Can't Get Enough Of

A little background about this post: when we asked our fashion editors at InStyle to select a pair of jeans they were obsessed with for fall, we did not expect that they would all (despite their varying personal tastes and body types) pick the same style: high-waisted, kick flares. It seems, great minds do think alike. Yes, they picked different brands, but each individual pair is almost interchangeable amongst each other. And they're not alone in loving the trend: these cropped jeans are being sported by everyone from Alexa Chung to Emma Roberts. Ahead, our editors's picks for figure-flattering denim that you will want to wear over and over again.