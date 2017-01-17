Who Makes the Best Black Tights? InStyle Editors Put 8 Pairs to the Test

To wear the skirt or not to wear the skirt? Once winter hits its teeth-chattering, goose-pimply stride, you can’t answer that question in the morning without considering tights—and you won’t have tights to consider without buying a few pairs. So let’s talk about which ones are worth your money.

Below, our editors have put 8 classic black hosiery styles—including options from both luxury and drugstore brands—through their paces so you don’t have to. Keep scrolling to see how each one stacked up.