5 Easy Dog-Walking Outfits for When It's 5 a.m. and Freezing Outside

It's 5 a.m. on the dot and your sweet little angel is pawing at the front door. Grumbling and half-asleep, you have to somehow find a way to dress yourself, get a leash on your pup, and get outside before the clock runs out—aka before your little cutie has an accident on the floor.

My method? Options. Usually right at the foot of my bed, I have a spare pair of joggers to throw on quickly so I look at least slightly approachable when I inevitably run into the cute guy next door getting his morning paper. If you have a staple to throw on quickly and a coat by the front door, you'll usually make it outside in time and look slightly less disheveled than moments before when you were deep into your REM cycle.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: 11 Luxury Dog Products from the National Dog Show

These easy two-part fashion equations will have you dressed and out the door faster than you can say, "snooze."