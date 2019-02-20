3 Spring Trends That Are Actually Easy to Wear
You might already have a few in your closet.
Usually fashion trends challenge us to get out of our comfort zone, but the latest wave of must-haves aren't as intimidating as their predecessors. We're excited to say that comfort is a common denominator in all of spring 2019's biggest trends. Get ready for your most stylish spring yet by catching up on three easy-to-wear looks below.
Baggy Jeans
It's time to give your thighs a much-needed break from skinny jeans and slip into something with a little extra breathing room. Denim with a loose silhouette are having a major moment, showing up on the runways of Alberta Ferretti, Balmain, and Chanel. Test out the look with a classic pair of straight-leg jeans or add some flare to your office style with a baggy pair of trousers.
Shop It: Re/Done The Loose Levi's Jeans $325; barneys.com.
Shop It: Denim x Alexander Wang Distressed Jogger Pants, $325; barneys.com.
Shop It: Topshop Cargo '90s Baggy Jeans, $100; topshop.com.
Seashells
Whether you plan to visit the beach this year or not, you are about to see seashells everywhere. The seaside motif is being used to embellish handbags, add a vacation-ready twist to jewels, and is even appearing on hair accessories, too.
Shop It: Kenneth Jay Lane Seashell Necklace, $135; shopbop.com.
Shop It: Heimat Atlantica Chito Seashell Bag, $319; matchesfashion.com.
Shop It: Free People Shell Bobby Pin Set, $18; freepeople.com.
Fishnets
The mesh handbag trend will be amplified next spring, with net details showing up on dresses, tops, pants, and even shoes. Sleeves in Louis Vuitton's Spring 2019 collection received a perforated makeover, Sonia Rykiel sent models down the runway in crochet net tops and bottoms, and Christian Dior's collection included hole-y dresses that would make a mermaid jealous. Take notes, and head to the beach in netted cover-up.
Shop It: Self-Portrait Fishnet Crochet Top, $270; nordstrom.com.
Shop It: Staud Mini Moreau Macrame Bag, $295; matchesfashion.com.