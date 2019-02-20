3 Spring Trends That Are Actually Easy to Wear

Image zoom Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Usually fashion trends challenge us to get out of our comfort zone, but the latest wave of must-haves aren't as intimidating as their predecessors. We're excited to say that comfort is a common denominator in all of spring 2019's biggest trends. Get ready for your most stylish spring yet by catching up on three easy-to-wear looks below.

Baggy Jeans

Image zoom Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

It's time to give your thighs a much-needed break from skinny jeans and slip into something with a little extra breathing room. Denim with a loose silhouette are having a major moment, showing up on the runways of Alberta Ferretti, Balmain, and Chanel. Test out the look with a classic pair of straight-leg jeans or add some flare to your office style with a baggy pair of trousers.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Re/Done The Loose Levi's Jeans $325; barneys.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Denim x Alexander Wang Distressed Jogger Pants, $325; barneys.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Topshop Cargo '90s Baggy Jeans, $100; topshop.com.

Seashells

Image zoom Peter White/Getty Images

Whether you plan to visit the beach this year or not, you are about to see seashells everywhere. The seaside motif is being used to embellish handbags, add a vacation-ready twist to jewels, and is even appearing on hair accessories, too.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Kenneth Jay Lane Seashell Necklace, $135; shopbop.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Heimat Atlantica Chito Seashell Bag, $319; matchesfashion.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Free People Shell Bobby Pin Set, $18; freepeople.com.

Fishnets

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The mesh handbag trend will be amplified next spring, with net details showing up on dresses, tops, pants, and even shoes. Sleeves in Louis Vuitton's Spring 2019 collection received a perforated makeover, Sonia Rykiel sent models down the runway in crochet net tops and bottoms, and Christian Dior's collection included hole-y dresses that would make a mermaid jealous. Take notes, and head to the beach in netted cover-up.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Self-Portrait Fishnet Crochet Top, $270; nordstrom.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Staud Mini Moreau Macrame Bag, $295; matchesfashion.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Bardot Fiona Mesh Dress, $108; revolve.com.