Celebrities Can't Quit Dungarees — Here's How to Wear Them Without Looking Like a Toddler
Dungarees, overalls, strappy little jumpsuit things — whatever you want to call 'em, this classic denim staple is indeed trending for summer 2022. After Blake Lively wore a pair while visiting Martha Stewart's farm and Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a black alternative for school pickup, Google searches for the fashion trend skyrocketed, with people curious about versions from specific brands, such as Everlane, Levi's, or Old Navy, or cuts, including short overalls. Yet, while there are plenty of versions to shop, the question of how to style them still remains. How do you wear dungarees or overalls without looking like you're heading off to preschool?
No offense to toddlers (those kids really do have some great clothes!), but we'd like the option to wear this onesie-ish design in a way that feels elevated, fresh, and not so juvenile. So, we're turning to celebrities and street style for a bit of guidance and overalls outfit ideas. Check out the tips we've gathered, ahead.
Think Comfortable
Part of the appeal of dugarees is that they're easy to throw on and move around in. Lean into the comfort factor by pairing your own with an oversized graphic sweatshirt and sneakers, just like Sophie Turner.
Find Your Fit
Although some prefer to keep their overalls baggy, a more tailored fit is a quick way to ensure your outfit feels more elevated. Opt for a slim-fit pair that hits right at your ankles, then dress it up or down to your liking — without worrying whether it looks too lax.
Go the Classic Route
If you've run out of overalls outfit ideas or are in rush, a blue pair styled with a white tee and white sneakers is always a fresh combination. Just ask Jennifer Garner, who clearly gave the look her stamp of approval.
...Then Mix It Up
Of course, that same color scheme still works with sexier summer staples. Take a tip from model Josephine Skriver, who traded her T-shirt for a corset top and kept one strap unfastened to show some skin. These choices turned her baggy pair of overalls into an eye-catching outfit.
Double Up On Denim
On chillier days, you can always style your dungarees with sweaters or trench coats, but a denim jacket is an unexpected, monochromatic pick that will help make this staple to feel more fashion-forward.
Say Yes to Prints
Nothing can beat solid blue overalls, but if you're hoping to incorporate whimsy into to your ensemble, you might want to invest in a colorful, printed pair, such as Heidi Klum's Moschino version.
...Or Stripes
Since the print is already so bold, balance these babies out with a solid shirt underneath, then go with a classic shoe choice, such as high-top sneakers.
Get Fancy
Dungarees have a reputation of being laid-back, but that doesn't mean you can't dress them up. For some added pizazz, style your go-to pair with sequin tops and metallic heels, or invest in an embellished option, like Alexanda Shipp's Miu Miu version.
Pay Attention to Texture
While the word overalls instantly makes us think of denim, there's more to this piece than just one type of material. For instance, a corduroy alternative will come in handy for the fall and winter months, providing extra warmth and a way to spice up your collection of knits. While at the airport, model Liu Wen gave us cozy, seasonal inspiration with her cream and brown combination.
Try a Leather Alternative
If you love leather jackets and leather pants, it's time to embrace leather overalls, too. This material continues to come across as sleek and versatile, and a dark colorway will help make your vibrant shirts, shoes, and accessories really pop.
Layer Up
While overalls are essentially a full outfit that's ready to go, it's possible to add some personal flair with accessories and layers. Try Sarah Jessica Parker's (or, err, Carrie Bradshaw's) method by adding a ruffled jacket and some platform heels, which will give your look a boost.
Show Some Skin
If your goal is to beat the heat, skip a full shirt in favor of a bralette or sports bra, which will work just as well. A little too chill for your taste? A pair of statement drop earrings will provide the perfect contrast and really pop against this casual outfit.