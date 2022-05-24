Celebrities Can't Quit Dungarees — Here's How to Wear Them Without Looking Like a Toddler

Dungarees, overalls, strappy little jumpsuit things — whatever you want to call 'em, this classic denim staple is indeed trending for summer 2022. After Blake Lively wore a pair while visiting Martha Stewart's farm and Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a black alternative for school pickup, Google searches for the fashion trend skyrocketed, with people curious about versions from specific brands, such as Everlane, Levi's, or Old Navy, or cuts, including short overalls. Yet, while there are plenty of versions to shop, the question of how to style them still remains. How do you wear dungarees or overalls without looking like you're heading off to preschool?