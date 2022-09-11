This Comfy T-Shirt Dress Makes Me Feel Incredible Every Time I Wear It — and It's on Sale for $18

You know that feeling when you only want to wear one thing? Something that has the the easy power to make you feel great, like listening to a familiar song. That's how I feel about a surprisingly inexpensive dress from Nordstrom, one that makes me believe in T-shirt dresses — and it's from BP, no less.

After having it for a month, I can't say enough good things about BP's Front Slit Rib T-Shirt Dress in black. The rayon and spandex fabric glides on but doesn't cling, which makes it great in high humidity, and it's equally wearable with black tights when cool fall temperatures show up (gotta say, climate change's impact on seasons is upsetting). Not to mention, the dress itself is interesting; it has a front slit panel over one thigh that reveals the perfect amount of leg.

The machine-washable material is soft, non-restrictive and finely ribbed, but the best thing is the length, which hits right at mid-thigh. I wear Hokas pretty much non-stop (shout-out to problematic feet), and the resulting outfit makes me feel sporty yet sophisticated — like two Spice Girls in one. Because it's on sale for $18, I just ordered the same dress in olive green.

Courtesy

I'll be honest, I wasn't expecting to love anything called a T-shirt dress this much — I was looking for something comfortable, so I figured it would be a little shapeless. That's not the case; fellow shoppers agreed that it uniquely defines their waist, and the slit adds a sexy quirk. Other feedback included that the dress's lightweight knit fits nicely, isn't see-through, and hugs their skin.This dress is now the thing I turn to when I want a fool-proof option, so the only bummer is that it needs to be dried flat. But if that means a long and happy life together, so be it.

If you're interested, BP's Front Slit Rib T-Shirt Dress is on sale for $18 (originally $35) at Nordstrom.