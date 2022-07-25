Jennifer Lopez Wore Not One, but Two Dresses From This Brand on Her Honeymoon

There is an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia where Frank (Danny DeVito) falls out of the window, suffers a head injury, and spends the next 20-ish minutes thinking it's 2006. This year has felt a lot like that, except instead of 2006, it's 2004 — and the uncanny feeling is all thanks to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent nuptials. The couple is now on their Parisian honeymoon and thankfully, Lopez's fashion has been a reminder that we are no longer in the early aughts.

I lived through the Y2K era and am personally offended by the resurgence of low rise jeans and other repeated trends. So as you can imagine, I'm glad to see that although she was the pioneer of many defining trends of that decade, J.Lo (or… Jennifer Affleck?) has kept her honeymoon style chic and current. This weekend, while out and about in Paris, the pop star wore not one but two dresses from sustainable brand Reformation.

Courtesy

Shop now: $248; thereformation.com

The Tagliatelle Dress is my personal favorite: It's giving prairie-core, it's giving Laura Ashley, and it's giving quintessential summer dress vibes. The dress's corset top meets the relaxed, flowy skirt for a look that flatters your figure while keeping you cool. The floral print Lopez wore is called Mildred, but the style is available in two additional prints as well as two solid colors. The Mildred print is close to selling out, but any of the other four options are just as great. I personally love the gingham look of the blush check style, but this classic white is a good summer option if you're print-shy.

Getty Images

Shop now: $278; thereformation.com

J.Lo's other Reformation dress was a cutout number in a hot pink hue that would make Barbie proud. The Stassie dress, which comes in Corvette (hot pink) and black, is a mid-length spaghetti string halter-neck style that is perfect for this relentless summer heat. The dress is somewhat adjustable; you can tighten or loosen the straps to change the size of the cutouts in the bodice.

Reformation dresses are investment pieces that will outlive the fast fashion pieces in your closet, plus they're super versatile: They'll work as wedding guest outfits or under a college sweater for a Nantucket-casual look. Shop through more summer dresses at Reformation (including these ones worn by Blake Lively).