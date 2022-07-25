Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts Jennifer Lopez Wore Not One, but Two Dresses From This Brand on Her Honeymoon Reformation counts Blake Lively as a fan, too. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 25, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images There is an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia where Frank (Danny DeVito) falls out of the window, suffers a head injury, and spends the next 20-ish minutes thinking it's 2006. This year has felt a lot like that, except instead of 2006, it's 2004 — and the uncanny feeling is all thanks to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent nuptials. The couple is now on their Parisian honeymoon and thankfully, Lopez's fashion has been a reminder that we are no longer in the early aughts. I lived through the Y2K era and am personally offended by the resurgence of low rise jeans and other repeated trends. So as you can imagine, I'm glad to see that although she was the pioneer of many defining trends of that decade, J.Lo (or… Jennifer Affleck?) has kept her honeymoon style chic and current. This weekend, while out and about in Paris, the pop star wore not one but two dresses from sustainable brand Reformation. Courtesy Shop now: $248; thereformation.com The Tagliatelle Dress is my personal favorite: It's giving prairie-core, it's giving Laura Ashley, and it's giving quintessential summer dress vibes. The dress's corset top meets the relaxed, flowy skirt for a look that flatters your figure while keeping you cool. The floral print Lopez wore is called Mildred, but the style is available in two additional prints as well as two solid colors. The Mildred print is close to selling out, but any of the other four options are just as great. I personally love the gingham look of the blush check style, but this classic white is a good summer option if you're print-shy. Getty Images Shop now: $278; thereformation.com J.Lo's other Reformation dress was a cutout number in a hot pink hue that would make Barbie proud. The Stassie dress, which comes in Corvette (hot pink) and black, is a mid-length spaghetti string halter-neck style that is perfect for this relentless summer heat. The dress is somewhat adjustable; you can tighten or loosen the straps to change the size of the cutouts in the bodice. Reformation dresses are investment pieces that will outlive the fast fashion pieces in your closet, plus they're super versatile: They'll work as wedding guest outfits or under a college sweater for a Nantucket-casual look. Shop through more summer dresses at Reformation (including these ones worn by Blake Lively). Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit