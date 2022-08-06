These Are the 3 Must-Have Summer Dresses Under $60, According to an Amazon Stylist

Shop her picks to breathe new life into your wardrobe for the rest of the season. 

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman

Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 6, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Stylist Summer Dress Recommendations
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

With about two months of summer left, there's still time to get a couple more wears out of your favorite warm-weather dresses. If you're looking for a few new styles to add to your outfit rotation, Brooklyn-based Amazon stylist, Whitney, has you covered with her three favorite Amazon summer dresses — all under $60.

The most versatile summer dress types, according to Whitney, are a breezy sundress, a bodycon midi, and a silky slip dress. Below, check out the specific styles she's loving in these categories, so you can breathe new life into your wardrobe for the second half of summer.

Shop Under-$60 Amazon Summer Dresses:

Breezy Sundress: The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

It doesn't get more comfortable than a throw-on-and-go sundress. "I feel my most confident in sundresses," Whitney said. "They exude a sense of ease, especially during summer." She especially loves the Britt Tiered Maxi from The Drop, which she styled with a pair of flat sandals and a linen overshirt.

The loose-fitting maxi comes in 13 colorways and sizes XXS through 5X. It has adjustable straps, three tiers in the skirt, and convenient side pockets. Plus, according to one shopper, it's "the all-around perfect dress," since "it's beautiful, comfortable, and can be dressed up or down."

Amazon dresses under $100
Courtesy

Shop now: $60; amazon.com

Bodycon Midi Dress: The Drop Dionne Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Ruched Midi Dress

For those who prefer tighter-fitting dresses, Whitney is a fan of the Dionne Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Ruched Midi from The Drop. "I love the silhouette of this midi dress," she said. "I can wear it with sneakers or dress it up with strappy sandals."

Available in three colors, the ribbed dress is made from a stretchy blend of tencel and elastane. It has an asymmetrical hemline with ruching and a tie closure on one side, and a straight-down silhouette on the other. The dress will show off the perfect amount of skin while still offering adequate coverage.

Amazon dresses under $100
Courtesy

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Silky Slip Dress: The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

For date nights or evenings out with friends, a classic slip dress will always do the trick. "I'm such a slip dress girl," Whitney said. "I love that they're an instant outfit that can easily be accessorized." She recommends this silky V-neck number from The Drop.

The slip dress comes in 21 vibrant colors and patterns, and it has adjustable spaghetti straps and two side slits. Whitney dressed it up with a white blazer and heeled sandals, but you can also wear it with a denim jacket and sneakers for a more casual look. Plus, it's so comfortable, "it's like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public," a reviewer wrote.

Amazon dresses under $100
Courtesy

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

For more dress options in these categories, plus styling suggestions, check out Whitney's entire Amazon summer dress curation, here.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Under 50 Summer Dresses
Stay Cool in the Heat With These Under-$50 Summer Dresses That Amazon Shoppers Love
I Used Amazon Prime’s Best-Kept Secret to Try Out a Dozen Dresses for Free
I Used Amazon Prime's Best-Kept Secret to Try Out a Dozen Dresses for Free
MDW Amazon Dresses
5 Summer Dresses on Amazon That'll Still Arrive in Time for Memorial Day Weekend — Starting at $36
Kelly Green Trend
Celebs and Royals Keep Wearing Kelly Green This Season, and You Can Shop the Trend on Amazon
Plus size spring fashion
Amazon Launched a Plus-Size Spring Fashion Guide — Here's What to Shop
Amazon spring fashion section
Amazon Just Dropped Its Spring Fashion Section — Here's What to Shop
Spring fashion trends
You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying for Spring From Amazon
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying for Spring
Amazon Holiday Dresses Under 50
Amazon Has Hundreds of Customer-Loved Holiday Dresses for Under $50 — Here Are the 10 Best
Hot Pink Summer Fashion
Vibrant Pink Is a Major Fashion Trend This Summer, and You Can Shop the Look for Under $50 at Amazon
Amazon Midi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced This "Flattering and Comfortable" Midi Dress Will Keep You "Perfectly Cool"
Linen Summer Fashion
Amazon's Light and Airy Clothing Storefront Is Full of Linen Pieces to Help You Beat the Heat
Amazon Slipdress
Strangers Always Compliment Me When I Wear This Expensive-Looking Amazon Slip Dress
Summer Statement Tops
Out of Over 4,000 Summer Statement Tops on Amazon, These Are the 10 Best Styles
Amazon Prime Day Summer Dress Deals
These Are the 8 Best Summer Dresses on Sale During Amazon Prime Day 2021
Nordstrom Rack wedding guest sale
I Have Several Summer Weddings to Attend — Here's Where I'm Finding Tons of Designer Dresses for Less