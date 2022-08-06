These Are the 3 Must-Have Summer Dresses Under $60, According to an Amazon Stylist

With about two months of summer left, there's still time to get a couple more wears out of your favorite warm-weather dresses. If you're looking for a few new styles to add to your outfit rotation, Brooklyn-based Amazon stylist, Whitney, has you covered with her three favorite Amazon summer dresses — all under $60.

The most versatile summer dress types, according to Whitney, are a breezy sundress, a bodycon midi, and a silky slip dress. Below, check out the specific styles she's loving in these categories, so you can breathe new life into your wardrobe for the second half of summer.

Shop Under-$60 Amazon Summer Dresses:

Breezy Sundress: The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

It doesn't get more comfortable than a throw-on-and-go sundress. "I feel my most confident in sundresses," Whitney said. "They exude a sense of ease, especially during summer." She especially loves the Britt Tiered Maxi from The Drop, which she styled with a pair of flat sandals and a linen overshirt.

The loose-fitting maxi comes in 13 colorways and sizes XXS through 5X. It has adjustable straps, three tiers in the skirt, and convenient side pockets. Plus, according to one shopper, it's "the all-around perfect dress," since "it's beautiful, comfortable, and can be dressed up or down."

Bodycon Midi Dress: The Drop Dionne Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Ruched Midi Dress

For those who prefer tighter-fitting dresses, Whitney is a fan of the Dionne Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Ruched Midi from The Drop. "I love the silhouette of this midi dress," she said. "I can wear it with sneakers or dress it up with strappy sandals."

Available in three colors, the ribbed dress is made from a stretchy blend of tencel and elastane. It has an asymmetrical hemline with ruching and a tie closure on one side, and a straight-down silhouette on the other. The dress will show off the perfect amount of skin while still offering adequate coverage.

Silky Slip Dress: The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

For date nights or evenings out with friends, a classic slip dress will always do the trick. "I'm such a slip dress girl," Whitney said. "I love that they're an instant outfit that can easily be accessorized." She recommends this silky V-neck number from The Drop.

The slip dress comes in 21 vibrant colors and patterns, and it has adjustable spaghetti straps and two side slits. Whitney dressed it up with a white blazer and heeled sandals, but you can also wear it with a denim jacket and sneakers for a more casual look. Plus, it's so comfortable, "it's like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public," a reviewer wrote.

For more dress options in these categories, plus styling suggestions, check out Whitney's entire Amazon summer dress curation, here.