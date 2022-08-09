Amazon Shoppers "Get So Many Compliments" on This Best-Selling $24 T-Shirt Dress With Pockets

With about six weeks left of summer, it's time to start thinking about how you can transition your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead. An easy way to do that is by investing in versatile pieces of clothing you can wear separately now and with layers come fall. And, according to Amazon shoppers, this $24 T-shirt dress that "will go across seasons" perfectly fits the bill.

Available in 38 colors and patterns, the swing dress has a few subtle details that make it stand out. For one, it has raglan-style short sleeves, giving it a casual look and feel. The dress also has a wide, round neckline and a triangular fold in the back to give it some shape. But the best part is the convenient side pockets, which are deep enough to store your phone and keys.

Courtesy

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

While it's still unbearably hot outside, wear the T-shirt dress on its own with a pair of comfy sneakers or flat sandals. For an evening out, dress it up with heeled sandals and a shoulder bag. You can also wear it to the office with a blazer and a pair of flat loafers. And once it (hopefully) starts to cool down, style the dress with a cropped denim or leather jacket and ankle booties.

Given all its unique features and outfit possibilities, the dress has nearly 8,000 five-star ratings, earning it a spot as the best-selling casual dress on Amazon. One shopper said the dress is "very comfortable and not see-through," adding that they "get so many compliments on it." Another reviewer noted that "it's not clingy, but also not shapeless." And a third shopper confirmed that the dress "washed very well" without "fading or shrinkage."

There's no reason not to add this dress to your cart, so grab a color (or two) for $24 from Amazon to get you through the last weeks of summer and beyond.

Courtesy

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $24; amazon.com