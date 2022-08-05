I Can't Stop Wearing This Incredibly Airy and Comfortable Tennis Skirt

I don't miss much about my youth in suburban Maryland, but living within spitting distance of deserted tennis courts was one of the major pros. I like to joke that I took tennis lessons for five years and all I got was pretty good eye-hand coordination, but that's not true; I also got a predilection for sporty separates, so the surprising popularity of tennis skirts this summer has been fun all around (or at least, way less cringe-inducing than the rest of the aughts fashion renaissance). And there's no better way to try the trend than with one of Aerie's pleated tennis skirts, which has headlined like nothing else in my wardrobe this summer.

I wanted to take a dip in the trend without spending a ton of money, so my first stop was Aerie, home of the cute leggings that have dominated TikTok for the past year. I picked up the brand's Real Me Pleated Tennis Skirt from its now-famous Offline athleisure line and opted for a hunter green shade that makes any neutral tank top or T-shirt look both park- and bar-ready.

Courtesy

Shop now: $55; ae.com

I'm not exaggerating when I say it's the perfect tennis skirt. The wide, elastic waistband is comfortable and highlights my waist, the pleats fall gracefully and swish better than a pro basketball player, and the built-in shorts prevent chafing and include pockets. The fabric is breathable and super soft, and the whole shebang is machine washable — a necessity for sweaty summer weather.

Something about the breezy silhouette makes me feel amazing and makes my legs look incredible, so my only regret is not picking up this skirt in other colors. At the moment, my exact skirt is now only available in an olive branch pattern — but if you're interested in a sophisticated solid, the brand's Pleated Circle Tennis Skirt is almost identical and has earned rave reviews from shoppers who've worn it both to work out and go out in.

As one fan reported, the Pleated Circle version is the "perfect" mid-thigh length, and as the cherry on top, it's 30 percent off (I have my eye on the burgundy-brown "maplewood" shade). I might not have played tennis in years, but thanks to Aerie, the ball's firmly in my court.

If you want to try the trend for yourself, shop the superb Real Me Pleated Circle Tennis Skirt at Aerie for $38.

Courtesy

Shop now: $38 (Originally $55); ae.com