Draper James Just Dropped the Collab You’ve Been Waiting For

Just when we thought that the Draper James brand couldn't get any cuter—with it's Southern catchphrases and ladylike clothes—the brand teamed up with Rockets of Awesome to produce the ultimate mommy-and-me capsule collection.

Of course, we instantly fell in love with the miniature gingham print dresses, but what makes this collaboration extra special is the fact that Draper James also partnered with Savannah College of Art and Design students to help come up with the designs.

"This partnership is a dream for SCAD and our students studying within the world’s preeminent School of Fashion, who every day are realizing their dreams, just as Reese has done with her elegant, up-for-any-occasion brand," says SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. "Since Draper James launched, we have received countless requests for children’s clothing," Katherine Brodie, Director of E-Commerce at Draper James explains. "The partnership is true to our DNA of creating the highest quality clothing paired with original, unique designs, so we’re thrilled to share this collection that we hope both parents and kids will love," adds Rachel Blumenthal, Founder and CEO at Rockets of Awesome.

In the campaign images, you'll see Witherspoon's nieces, Abby James and Draper Witherspoon, wearing the chic collection. But don't let the pictures fool you. This collection isn't just for the girls. There's also an adorable stripe top and navy shorts that will help the little guys match mommy, too. Let's keep our fingers crossed in hopes of seeing even more children's clothing from the brand in the near future.