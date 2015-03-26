whitelogo
Draped Dresses
InStyle.com
Mar 25, 2015 @ 9:37 pm
Katie Holmes in Monique Lhuillier
Lionel Hahn/Abaca
Halle Berry in Versace
Ian West/Abaca
Michelle Monaghan in Derek Lam
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Dita Von Teese in Monique Lhuillier
Andy Fossum/Startraks
Lionel Hahn/Abaca
Katie Holmes in Monique Lhuillier
Ian West/Abaca
Halle Berry in Versace
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Michelle Monaghan in Derek Lam
Andy Fossum/Startraks
Dita Von Teese in Monique Lhuillier
