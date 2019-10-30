80 Rare Dior Jewels Were Just Released From the Brand’s Archive

Image zoom FARFETCH.COM/INSTAGRAM

Vintage lovers are going to lose it over this one. Farfetch teamed up with Susan Caplan, one of the UK's top purveyors of vintage jewelry, and together the duo managed to put together a capsule collection of 80 extremely rare pieces of vintage Christian Dior rings, necklaces, earrings, and brooches.

"We are thrilled to partner with the team at Susan Caplan to offer our global customers access to such a unique archive collection of Dior jewelry," says Maxim de Turckheim, Farfetch's senior category development manager. "One of the amazing things about Farfetch is being able to partner with boutiques to showcase incredible pieces that can’t be found anywhere else in the world.”

If you're lucky enough to get your hands on one of the archival jewels, it will essentially be like buying a piece of history. The Dior designs date all the back to the '70s, and in the press release, Farfetch says some of the jewels have never been worn before.

Shop Now: Christian Dior x Susan Caplan Archival Collection; farfetch.com.

The Swarovski-encrusted designs were handmade by Dior's master modeler, who has been with the luxury house for more than 20 years. There are clip-on earrings that start as low as $462 and statement necklaces covered in amethyst-colored stones for as much as $5,411. The best part: The pieces are timeless, a smart investment that can be worn for years and years to come.

“I’m delighted to team up with Farfetch on this archive collection," says Caplan. "Their vision for a more sustainable fashion future is one we share and so to be able to offer their customers access to such a significant slice of Christian Dior history, as well as an opportunity to make a conscious purchase, is something I am very proud of.”