The $70 Pants That Made a Huge Comeback This Year Will Also Be Big in 2020

Image zoom Jackson Lee/Getty Images

I never in a million years would have guessed that Dickies pants would be one of the biggest trends of 2019, but here we are, living in a time where anything is possible. A time when clunky dad shoes are cooler than ever and Little House on the Prairie dresses are hot. And now, workwear brand Dickies has become a go-to for street-style stars.

Influencers and celebrities helped introduce the brand to a bigger audience in 2019, and it also topped Google's list of the most-searched outfit ideas for the entire year. I can see why so many people were wondering what exactly goes with the baggy khaki pants. They are a little tricky to pull off. But the boxy, loose fit makes them way more comfortable then skin-tight skinny jeans.

Kendall Jenner gave us a cool lesson in layering when she paired her Dickies Girl pants with a turtleneck, unbuttoned blouse, and leather jacket. Her layered coin necklaces added a polished touch, and high-heel boots elevated the entire look. Bella Hadid also went the black turtleneck route, but added a coordinating blouse with an atlas patchwork print.

Image zoom Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images

If it feels like too much work to think about adding a different top, we've seen some commit to head-to-toe Dickies Girl — like Cardi B, who wore a custom matching shirt and Dior bralette with the trendy pants.

Image zoom Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The Straight-Leg Everyday and Wide-Leg Trousers from the Dickies Girl range, which are around $70 each, seem to be the most popular styles. But the Dickies label has more affordable options on Amazon, too.