5 Iconic Fashion Ads Reimagined With Plus-Size Models

Remember Kate Moss's topless Calvin Klein campaign? How about Brooke Shield's? Both of those classic CK moments were just recreated by plus-size models for Dia & Co's We Are All Icons campaign. They also replicated Audrey Hepburn's black skinny jean moment, Cindy Crawford's unforgettable cut-offs in that Pepsi ad, and Sade's iconic double denim look.

"Women who wear sizes 14+ make up 67 percent of the population, but are included in less than 3 percent of media images," the brand explains in a statement. "In particular, these women have been left out of fashion’s most iconic imagery."

That's changing as more and more brands continue to celebrate all shapes and sizes. “I never thought I’d be in this position," says Jovanna Marie, one of the curvy models featured in Dia & Co's campaign. "For a plus-size company to do this, and showcase that we can do the exact same things that other size women can do, is everything.”

Dia & Co, which creates quality jeans for women up to a size 32, is also making it easier to find the perfect size and fit with the launch of an online style guide.

Head to the Dia & Co's website for more and check out the models killing it in the We Are All Icons campaign.

