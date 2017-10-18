Dia & Co. Brings nanette Nanette Lepore's First Curve Collection to the Masses

We've already discussed how booming this past Spring 2018 fashion week was for curve brands. And one of the biggest moments of the week was, of course, the annual theCURVYCon, which took place for the first time during fashion week. As part of the festivities, Dia & Co (a subscription-based curve-friendly retailer) gave us a sneak peek of what to expect from their new collaboration with nanette Nanette Lepore. The runway was divine, and now we're excited we can finally shop the collection!

VIDEO: Plus-Size Date Night Looks Inspired by Ashley Graham

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Today, the capsule hits the site with quality and price points that we can all appreciate. For Lepore's first foray into the curve market, she teamed up with a retailer that we all know and trust to bring us pieces that feel special. Expect lacy dresses, silky blouses, cold-shoulder pieces, and rich luxe texture.

Each piece manages to touch on a trend but still feels like classic staple. Embroidery is very of-the-moment but the mesh version here feels like a unique piece that you'll pull out years from now and it will have the perfect vintage feel to it. The can be said for the jewel toned velvets, which by the way, we can't wait to slip into.

RELATED: theCURVYCon 2017 Is Celebrating Fashion and Inclusivity at New York Fashion Week

Visit the dia.com to view (and shop!) the entire collection, available in sizes 1X-3X or 14-24. Scroll down to shop some of our favorites.