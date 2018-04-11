This Plus Size Retailer Is Using Data To Make Their Product Offering Stronger

Dia&Co has made a bit impact on how plus-sized women can shop. If you're not familiar, we highly suggest you try it out. Similar to StitchFix but targeted to this specific body set, you get to work with a stylist who sends you a box of selections based on your personal preferences. Keep what you like and return what you don't. it's that simple.

Last fall, the company launched the first ever plus-size collection with nanette Nanette Lepore, a huge feat! Not only was the collection super successful from a sell-through perspective, but it allowed the Dia&Co. team to gather customer feedback and tweak things for future collections. And now that line is here. And it's better than ever.

"This collection is a perfect fit for the professional woman who wants her workwear pieces to be versatile enough for date night, family brunch, and the occasional special event. With feminine silhouettes and playful details, the pieces are anything but ordinary," says Ashby Vose, Stylist at Dia&Co. "The collection also includes items with a bit of an edge, which pair beautifully with sweeter and preppier pieces—so you can express yourself in a unique way each day."

With this Spring collaboration we can expect 25 varied styles all priced at under $100! Think gorgeous embroidery, intricate details, and beautiful colors. Even better, Dia&Co. used the feedback from their first collection and extended the largest size in their range from 24 to 32.

"At Dia&Co, we’re working to transform the retail shopping experience for plus-size women. We offer a diverse range of products, styles, and price points that meet each woman’s unique style needs. Soon after our founding, it became clear that the biggest challenge we’d face wasn’t finding customers who were interested in fashion, but rather finding the stylish clothing to send to them. At first, demand regularly outpaced supply, and we needed to take an active part to close the supply gap. We found working with brands and designers to help them extend their size ranges—whether they’re entering plus sizes for the first time, or they’re expanding their range from up to a size 24 to up to a size 32 is a great soultion."

With a wider size range, more options, and reasonable pricing this collection is an A+ all around. Check out some of our favorite pieces below and shop the full range at dia.com or check out the Dia&Co/nanette Nanette Lepore pop up shop in NYC on April 14th.

Perla Faux Leather Blazer

"We’ve been able to use this partnership model to help iconic brands like nanette Nanette Lepore create plus-size clothing for the first time, and we’re excited that this has resulted in more quality options for our community."

Katie Pearl Tee

"In recent years, the fashion industry at large has made significant strides towards inclusivity. More than anything, we are seeing the conversation change."

Off-The-Shoulder Ruffle Blouse

"We work with many brand partners to expand their offerings into extended sizes. Experience is key when cutting into new sizes. With in-house design and technical fit teams, we use our fit expertise and customer knowledge to help brands translate their designs into a full range of well-fitting and beautifully constructed pieces.

Keller Lace Patterned Dress

"The Spring collection boasts playful feminine prints and pastels all while staying true to Nanette Lepore’s DNA by featuring soft ruffles, thoughtful embroidery, and incredible detailing.

