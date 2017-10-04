Your Ultimate Denim Overalls Shopping Guide

Christian Vierig/Getty
Brooke Ely Danielson (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Oct 04, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

Ditch the idea that overalls are frumpy, because rest assured, they are not! From slim-fit to more relaxed styles, we’ve got the perfect pair for you. It’s as easy as throwing on your favorite hippie-dippy blouse or cropped tank underneath and adding combat boots or sneakers to complete the look. Scroll through these eleven pairs of overalls we’ve selected just for you.

1 of 11 Courtesy

H&M

A skinny cut with a hint of distressing is a modern day winner. 

H&M $50 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

ALEXA CHUNG

Try the It girl's take on a classic, featuring a cool zip front and wide leg. 

Alexa Chung $350 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

FRAME

This updated shape is great paired with a cozy white sweater underneath for a full monochromatic look. 

Frame Denim $499 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

CARHARTT

The heritage brand's take on their classic style features a slimmer leg, cut perfectly for a woman. 

Carhartt WIP $198 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

MADEWELL

If you are a black skinny jean addict, give this pair a whirl! Just add a T-shirt and chunky sole boot, and you're good to go. 

Madewell $148 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

GAP

This is the perfect borrowed-from-the-boys style that looks cute when paired with crisp cotton shirting. 

Gap $90 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

LEVI'S

Your go-to brand for denim also makes a perfectly cut overall in plenty of different washes. 

Levi's $128 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

EVE DENIM

This raw denim style nods to the past with Americana workwear references but is totally modern when styled over a prairie style blouse. 

$430 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

AG

A perfectly worn-in fit makes this a comfortable wardrobe alternative for weekend errands. 

AG Adriano Goldschmied $298 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

These dungarees are totally fresh when styled with a graphic tee or striped knit and Dr. Martens for a '90s spin. 

Topshop $95 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

A.P.C.

The '70s detailing sets this style apart from your run-of-the-mill overall. Try pairing with a Breton style striped shirt and white kicks for a Parisian twist. 

A.P.C. $250 SHOP NOW

