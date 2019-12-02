Demi Moore and All of Her Daughters Matched in the Coziest Cashmere Sweatpants on Thanksgiving

Image zoom DEMIMOORE/INSTAGRAM

After Thanksgiving, Demi Moore gave us an inside look at how she spent the day with all of her daughters, and it's the cutest, most comfortable Thanksgiving shot we've seen in a long time. Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis posed with their mom (and adorable puppies) for the group photo in matching black outfits.

All four ladies were wearing luxe, cozy designs by Naked Cashmere. The pullover Colette Sweater has a crew neckline, is slightly cropped, and is only $125, which is rare for a 100 percent cashmere find. The Katherine cashmere joggers have a drawstring waistband, cuffed hem, and are only $150. Sadly, the jogger pants have already sold out, but if you move fast, you could score one of the sweaters.

Shop Now: Naked Cashmere Sweater, $125; nakedcashmere.com.

Naked Cashmere is known for creating the softest cashmere styles at reasonable prices. And guess what? There's a Cyber Monday deal happening right now. The looks worn by Demi and her daughters are actually a part of what's called the Naked Cashmere Black Friday Collection, which is now 20 percent off on the brand's website and also includes cashmere socks, shawls, and slippers. The deal will officially come to an end at midnight, so enjoy the savings while you can.