Copy Demi Lovato's Look With This $41 Hack

Gotham/GC
Alexis Bennett
Sep 30, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Demi Lovato's style has been giving us life this entire week. Yesterday, we featured her in our Look of the Day roundup. And today, her latest outfit has us going just as crazy.

It turns out, her stylist Law Roach dressed her in a $1,556 dress and $850 jacket both by Off White. (Insert a sad face for all of us on a working girl allowance.) But don't worry. We did what we do best and discovered a clever way to recreate the look for a fraction of the price.

You can copy Lovato's strapless-dress look with a pencil skirt. Yes, a pencil skirt. The secret is to find one that's specifically made for tall women. That's where ASOS comes in. The ASOS Tall line has the perfect-checkered skirt that can double as a dress, and it's on sale for $41.

VIDEO: You Have to See Demi Lovato's Beauty Transformation

 

And yes, you can cop the rest of Lovato's look for a lot less with these look-alike items below.

1 of 5 Courtesy

ASOS Tall Tailored Collumn Pencil Skirt in Houndstooth Check

$41 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Boohoo Lois Boxy Crop Denim Jacket

$23 (Originally $46) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

The Accessory Collective Square Buckle Faux Leather Belt

$19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Jessica Simpson Jenee Platform Sandal

$62 (Originally $89) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Topshop Flat Hoop Earrings

$9 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!