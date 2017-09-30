Copy Demi Lovato's Look With This $41 Hack

Demi Lovato's style has been giving us life this entire week. Yesterday, we featured her in our Look of the Day roundup. And today, her latest outfit has us going just as crazy.

It turns out, her stylist Law Roach dressed her in a $1,556 dress and $850 jacket both by Off White. (Insert a sad face for all of us on a working girl allowance.) But don't worry. We did what we do best and discovered a clever way to recreate the look for a fraction of the price.

You can copy Lovato's strapless-dress look with a pencil skirt. Yes, a pencil skirt. The secret is to find one that's specifically made for tall women. That's where ASOS comes in. The ASOS Tall line has the perfect-checkered skirt that can double as a dress, and it's on sale for $41.

And yes, you can cop the rest of Lovato's look for a lot less with these look-alike items below.