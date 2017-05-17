Demi Lovato's Fabletics Collab Is Here to Get You Fit Before Summer

If you've been slacking on the workout goals you set back in January, it's OK because Demi Lovato and Kate Hudson have a Fabletics collab that will motivate you to hit the gym. Lovato and Hudson came up with the clever idea to work together after a chance run-in at the gym. And the Demi Lovato for Fabletics collection officially launches today.

The limited-edition capsule collection includes cute workout tops with cutouts and twisted details. There are also comfortable leggings with mesh panels and fun prints. The prices are already pretty affordable with tops starting at $25 and leggings maxing out at $85. And right now, the brand is hosting a sale that includes a 50 percent off discount in celebration of the new launch. The good news doesn't stop there. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the United Nations Foundation's Girl Up SchoolCycle program, too.

If you're feeling pumped to hit the gym in style like Lovato and Hudson, check out our favorite pieces from their collaboration below.