Here's How You Can Save $40 on These Affordable Bridesmaid Dresses

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Apr 19, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

Planning a wedding can be very expensive. Not just for the bride and groom, but also for the bridesmaids. Luckily, there are affordable places to shop for amazing dress designs like David's Bridal. And the retailer is really about to help make things a lot more affordable with its recent sale.

From April 19 to April 21, you can take $40 off your order of $175 or more. All you need to get the deal is the promo code APRILSHOWERS. Simply type it in before you finish checking out and watch your total drop like it's hot. This is definitely a deal that we're going to hop on right away because David's Bridal is known for carrying some great designers like Truly Zac Posen and White by Vera Wang.

Go ahead and shop our favorites in the gallery below.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Long-One Shoulder Bridesmaid Dress

White by Vera Wang $200 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Plunging V-Neck Dress

Truly Zac Posen $200 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Courtney Sequined Bridesmaid Dress

Donna Morgan $290 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Long Strapless Dress

Cheers Cynthia Rowley $160 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Sleeveless Bridesmaid Dress

Wonder by Jenny Packham $200 SHOP NOW

