4 Outfits Inspired by Hailey Badwin’s Dates with Justin Bieber

James Devaney/Getty Images
Jenna Pizzuta
Aug 14, 2018 @ 2:15 pm
So you're super into Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. You watch their every move, have a million theories about why Justin was really crying on that CitiBike, and are buying every wedding magazine under the sun in hopes that HB will call you to ask for help picking out a wedding dress.

But let's get a reality check: Baldwin has been doing pretty well fashion-wise all on her own, thanks to her crazy-cool stylist Maeve Reilly. The once always-pantless model has been wearing some pretty fabulous pieces since the announcement of her engagement, and we're looking to her for our date-night inspo.

From a perfectly romantic floral dress to a sexy slip and everything in between (yes, we have a jeans-and-tee option, too), here are four outfits Hailey Baldwin has inspired us to wear on our next night out.

1 of 4 Getty Images, Courtesy

LOOK 1

Shop the look: Mara Hoffman dress, $475; matchesfashion.com. Native Gem layered necklace, $108; shopbop.com. Banana Republic earrings, $38; bananarepublic.com. Tory Burch watch, $195; nordstrom.com. Cult Gaia handbag, $450; stylebop.com. Adidas sneakers, $75; footlocker.com

2 of 4 Getty Images, Courtesy

Look 2

Shop the look: Polo Ralph Lauren dress, $298; mytheresa.com. Proenza Schouler PSWL denim jacket, $575; intermixonline.com. Shashi necklace, $60; shopbop.com. Ray-Ban sunglasses, $153; bloomingdales.com. Ulla Johnson shoulder bag, $265; net-a-porter.com. Topshop boots, $140; topshop.com

3 of 4 Getty Images, Courtesy

Look 3

Shop the look: H&M sweater, $25; hm.com. & Other Stories jeans, $89; stories.com. Alison Lou x J.Crew earrings $60; jcrew.com. Madewell necklace, $32; madewell.com. Kozha Numbers bag, $225; needsupply.com. Yuul Yie pumps, $295; modaoperandi.com

4 of 4 Getty Images, Courtesy

Look 4

Shop the look: Theory dress, $395; theory.com. Jennifer Fisher earrrings $500; net-a-porter.com. Elizabeth and James cuff, $64 (originally $150); theoutnet.com. Marc Jacobs bag, $265; nordstrom.com. Mango shoes, $60; mango.com

