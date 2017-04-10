Date Night Outfits for the Tall Girl

Christian Vierig/getty
Brooke Ely Danielson
Apr 10, 2017 @ 10:15 am

Ladies, height is a wonderful attribute. Um, hello, do Cindy Crawford or Gisele Bündchen ring a bell? For any of you out there feeling like you can't find a great date night outfit because you have long legs and the very thought of wearing heels is scary, don't worry, we've got you covered. Consider building your outfit around a flat shoe and pairing it with the perfect dress. Balance is key when putting together your date night look, so show off those long stems and embrace your height. It's an attractive quality. 

1 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Ruffled Minidress + Whimsical Patent Flats

Shop the look: Brandon Maxwell dress, $2,395; modaoperandi.com. Fendi flats, $950; fwrd.com

2 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Furry Slides + Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Shop the look: Miu Miu slides, $595; matchesfashion.com. Elizabeth and James dress, $495; net-a-porter.com.

3 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Beaded Mules + Flirty Floral Dress

Shop the look: Alberta Ferretti cotton beaded mules, $925; fwrd.com. Zara floral dress, $70; zara.com.

4 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Embellished flats + Lace Minidress

Shop the look: Attico shoes, $633; matchesfashion.com.  Self Portrait dress, $445; modaoperandi.com.

5 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Classic LBD + Cut-Out Flats

Shop the look: J. Crew dress, $188; jcrew.com. Jimmy Choo flats, $650; net-a-porter.com

