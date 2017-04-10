Date Night Outfits for the Tall Girl

Ladies, height is a wonderful attribute. Um, hello, do Cindy Crawford or Gisele Bündchen ring a bell? For any of you out there feeling like you can't find a great date night outfit because you have long legs and the very thought of wearing heels is scary, don't worry, we've got you covered. Consider building your outfit around a flat shoe and pairing it with the perfect dress. Balance is key when putting together your date night look, so show off those long stems and embrace your height. It's an attractive quality.

