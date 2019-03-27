The Blogger-Approved Jeans That Will Turn Your Butt Into a Peach Emoji

Image zoom WEWOREWHAT/INSTAGRAM

Two weeks ago, Danielle Bernstein, known as We Wore What on Instagram, teased her first denim collab with Joe's Jeans to her two million followers. And on March 28, the jeans are finally available for purchase.

According to Bernstein, the creation of The Danielle high-rise vintage straight jean ($198; joesjeans.com) started in 2018. "Last summer I attended a brunch for Joe's Jeans where I met the team and was chatting with them about how my dream pair of high-waisted jeans didn't exist," Bernstein exclusively tells InStyle.com. So the denim-focused brand made her dreams come true, working with the Instagram starton the exact pair she had always wished for. The result is a comfortable, waist-hugging pair of jeans with the look of a structured, retro design.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: The Danielle Jean, $198; joesjeans.com.

"I used vintage pairs I owned as inspiration, but changed the leg and waist fit to be more modern and flattering," Bernstein explains. The five-button, high-waist shape is designed to comfortably cinch the waist and hug the thighs.

"Finding washes that have a true vintage feel and look, while also being comfortable, was definitely the hardest part, but I think we nailed it," she says. The lineup comes in three different finishes: vintage light, vintage medium, and black.

"The best part about these jeans is how versatile they are," Bernstein adds. "They can be taken from day to night no matter what wash, and from running errands to going out with your girls."