The One Trend That Every Age, Size, and Personality Can Wear

Most trends come and go quicker than a New York City taxi. But there’s one that’s actually been around for ages and, to keep it one hundred, it never really went out of style. You can probably guess that we’re talking about leopard print from the image at the top. But what makes the print so special? I caught up with Dani Michelle, the celebrity stylist who’s responsible for some of our favorite Kourtney Kardashian, Carmen Electra, and Kristen Cavallari outfits. And while wearing a leopard blazer with matching pants, she filled me in on the timelessness of the print and her curated collection with Boohoo.com.

“Yeah I love animal print,” Michelle says. “For me, animal print never left. But now everyone’s, like, full-force, head-to-toe, colorful animal print everywhere.” Even if prints aren’t your thing, you can easily elevate an all-black outfit with a leopard flat. And don’t forget the power of throwing a leather satchel over your wrist. I’m wearing leopard print on repeat this fall, and so is my stylish grandma — the pattern is timeless and ageless.

To help us both out, Michelle sprinkled it throughout the collection she curated with Boohoo, and she kept most items at a price point under $50. So go ahead and stock up on a few pieces below, and shop the entire Boohoo x Dani Michelle collection at Boohoo.com.

