17 Pieces of Music Merch That Are Actually Cute and Wearable
Your favorite artists are stepping things up and selling clothes (and accessories) we'd 100% wear.
If you've ever stood on line at a concert solely to buy some (overpriced!!!) generic T-shirt from your favorite band, singer, or rapper, you might want to look away. Because while dedicated fans once shelled out hard-earned cash for something super basic, featuring a random photo or an album cover, music merchandise has seen a full overhaul. Artists are now stepping up their game, creating clothes and accessories that are actually pretty cute.
Part of what makes this new era of gear so enticing is that it's a lot subtler; think convenient and on-trend bucket hats, sweats, biker shorts, and more, complete with song lyrics or quotes instead of extra-large graphics of an artist's face, or a band's name in a boring font. Even casual listeners might feel the urge to shop, simply because these pieces are so wearable, sleek, or downright quirky.
We'll always have a soft spot for the stuff we splurged on around Y2K (and will definitely continue to rock anything featuring Britney Spears, The Spice Girls, and other artists from that time). If your wardrobe could use a new conversation piece, we've gone ahead and scoped out the best of the best music merch to buy right now.
Olivia Rodrigo
If we could, we'd add all of Rodrigo's Sour stuff to cart (it's that cute!), but for now, we'll settle on this bucket hat, which could easily refer to the weather or the environment instead of her song "Brutal."
Shop now: It's Brutal Out Here Bucket Hat; $30
Taylor Swift
The knit cardigans and bomber jackets emblazoned with folklore might not be for everyone, but you know what's actually useful as a summer staple? A pair of biker shorts you can wear with an oversized shirt or crop top. Bonus: Only fellow Swifties would even know what the "ts" on your leg means.
Shop now: ″no other shade of blue″ bike shorts; $43 (Originally $49)
Megan Thee Stallion
We're bringing back words-on-the-butt clothing anyway, so we might as well support Megan Thee Stallion while we do it. Even better, these babies go up to size 3X.
Shop now: Thot Shit White Booty Shorts; $35
Saweetie
This shirt references the rapper's song "Tap In," but to some, this sentence is the ultimate dream. As the description reads, "Wear it when the nosy neighbor wants to know how you got it."
Shop now: Rich With No Day Job T-Shirt; $35
Mac Miller
What better way to pay tribute to the late rapper with this T-shirt that's both a nod to his song and an important reminder?
Shop now: Self Care Tee; $25
Cardi B
We'll never not smile at the thought of stepping out in public wearing a giant see-through raincoat that says "WAP." Done!
Shop now: WAP Raincoat; $125
Kacey Musgraves
If anyone knows how to do cool merchandise, it's Kacey Musgraves. We're partial to this sweatshirt that references one of her hits as well as our forever mood, but her Boy Smells "Slow Burn" candle is pretty brilliant, too.
Shop now: Happy & Sad Airbrush Long Sleeve Tee; $40
BLACKPINK
It's highly possible you bopped along to this group's collab with Selena Gomez, and these melting sunglasses are just as much of a mood booster as that hit single.
Shop now: Ice Cream Sunglasses; $40
Elton John
This cute keychain is limited edition, and will for sure help you spot your own set when it's buried too deep in your bag.
Shop now: Elton John x Lucie Kaas - Elton In White Keychain; $30
Beyoncé
It's time to live life with no regrets — and totally sing this sentence in your head every time you read it.
Shop now: I Ain't Sorry Snapback; $36
Jennifer Lopez
True J.Lo fans know the singer herself owns about 50 of these bedazzled tumblers, and seemingly has a new one for each occasion. And anything we can do to be more like Jennifer Lopez is an instant yes.
Shop now: Jennifer Lopez JLo Rhinestone Tumbler Cup; $54
Bruno Mars
Listen, we may be leaving the house now, but we'll never have enough sweatpants. And, with the lyrics "Silkey Smooth & Snap" (from the song "Perm") featured on the side of this pair, they're extra special.
Shop now: Bruno Mars Lyric Joggers; $32 (Originally $45)
Ariana Grande
Ok, so this isn't exactly a fashion essential, but we definitely wouldn't be able to resist snapping an Instagram photo with this mug, which says "I've been eating healthy" on the other side.
Shop now: Been Drinking Coffee Mug; $15
BTS
To a member of the BTS ARMY, this might be the simplest item the group has on their site. But, to the average person, the wearer just feels like dynamite that day.
Shop now: Dynamite Candy Colors T-shirt; $25 (Originally $30)
Miley Cyrus
Depending on who is asking, you could either be a person going through a breakup or a massive Miley Cyrus fan.
Shop now: In Loving Memory of All My Exes Pullover Hoodie; $60
Lil Nas X
Even if you've heard "Old Town Road" a grand total of 450,000 times, you have to admit, this emoji shirt is pretty funny.
Shop now: Sad Cowboy Long-Sleeve Tee; $38
Justin Bieber
It may take your friends and family a minute to connect the fact that this hat is a reference to Bieber's earworm "Peaches" — and that's exactly what makes it the perfect purchase.
Shop now: Bieber's Peaches Trucker Hat; $30