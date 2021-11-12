21 Holiday Sweaters That Will Transform Your Jeans Into a Whole Festive Outfit

These playful picks are the epitome of comfy-cute.
By Julia Guerra Nov 12, 2021 @ 9:00 am
Credit: Getty Images/InStyle

Holiday celebrations are upon us, and while you might dream of getting dressed up in some sort of fancy, sequined dress, ultimately, when the day rolls around, we have just one outfit requirement: comfortability. It is indeed key for those casual, at-home gatherings, where we're catching up with loved ones and enjoying a good meal, and more often than not, our go-to solution is a trusty pair of jeans and a holiday sweater. 

A fun, festive knit is arguably the smarter choice than a plain old tee or button-down. But this year, instead of reaching for 'ugly' options or something child-like with a snowman graphic (which still qualifies as cool in our book, tbh), we're leaning toward something that's a bit more glamorous. We're talking ruffles, embellishments, or even classic fair isle prints, this way, once the holidays are over and we enter 2022, we won't have to retire that baby to the back of our closet.

Ahead, shop our holiday sweater picks, whether you're searching for something cropped to styled with high-waisted denim or are feeling a cute cardigan to layer over a jumpsuit.

Tory Burch Merino Fair Isle Sweater

Credit: Courtesy

Who says neon citrus shades are just for the summer? It's time to swap out the go-to grays and black for something a bit bolder.

Shop now: $298; toryburch.com

Frances Valentine Angie Cardigan

Credit: Courtesy

This sweater jacket is an easy and quick way to elevate a basic tee.

Shop now: $398; francesvalentine.com

Express Chunky Thermal Off The Shoulder Balloon Sleeve Sweater

Credit: Courtesy

The cold shoulders will be worth it in this cozy thermal sweater. Just add chandelier earrings and a dainty necklace to round out the look.

Shop now: $80; express.com

L.L. Bean Double L® Mixed-Cable Sweater, Funnelneck

Credit: Courtesy

For anyone keeping their celebrations super chill this year, this cable pullover from L.L. Bean is the festive sweatshirt-sweater hybrid you've been dreaming of. Consider it the dressed-up alternative to loungewear.

Shop now: $79; llbean.com

White House Black Market Long Sleeve Belted Iris Sweater Coat

Credit: Courtesy

Let this fuzzy little layer be your statement piece in an otherwise solid outfit. It'll help pull your look together and make it feel a bit more festive.

Shop now: $200; whitehouseblackmarket.com

Vince Camuto Tulle & Ruffle Mock Neck Sweater

Credit: Courtesy

It's the tulle sleeves for us.

Shop now: $79; nordstrom.com

Free People Check Me Out Pullover

Credit: Courtesy

Judging by its name, this fuzzy turtleneck from Free People knows it has a lot going on, but that's why we love it. Available in Holly Berry and Winter Fog combos, the chunky knit, complete with fringe, is a stand-alone statement, which means accessories are entirely optional.

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

Halogen Crystal Embellished Cardigan

Credit: Courtesy

Reach for this crystal-embellished cardigan to add a touch of sparkle over your favorite tank or bralette.

Shop now: $89; nordstrom.com

Abercrombie Oversized Legging-Friendly Turtleneck Sweater

Credit: Courtesy

This speckled oversized turtleneck was quite literally made for leggings, but it also bodes exceptionally well with your favorite pair of denim (especially considering the whole dresses over jeans trend is making a comeback).

Shop now: $75; abercrombie.com

& Other Stories Rose Embroidery Knit Cardigan

Credit: Courtesy

A vintage-esque cardigan with delicate pops of green will make for a sweet layering piece over a turtleneck, jumpsuit, or dress.

Shop now: $129; stories.com

ASTR Imani Turtleneck Cable Knit Sweater Set

Credit: Courtesy

Matching sweater sets were all the rage in 2020, and they've since evolved into cropped-cami duos for 2021. Per the set's product description, two is indeed better than one.

Shop now: $128; astrthelabel.com

Alexander McQueen Ruffled Gauze and Wool Sweater

Credit: Courtesy

Bypass all things Regency-esque (see cottagecore) this holiday season and, instead, embrace the Victorian era with this pierrot collar sweater, courtesy of Alexander McQueen.

Shop now: $1,240; net-a-porter.com

Club Monaco Lux Cashmere Pullover

Credit: Courtesy

A classic cream pullover is always a crowd-pleaser. Plus, the kimono-style shell (made from cashmere and trimmed with mulberry silk) will pose as the perfect layering piece in the cooler months to come.

Shop now: $595; clubmonaco.com

Dôen Field Sweater

Credit: Courtesy

Even if your holiday itinerary doesn't include shredding the Alps, you can look the part — or at least like you're ready for chilling in the lodge — in this fair isle sweater from Dôen. Accessorize with a snowboard and skis to really leave your relatives wondering.

Shop now: $278; doen.com

Victor Glemaud Cable Sweater

Credit: Courtesy

Thanks to some asymmetrical colorblocking, this turtleneck sweater will provide just enough oomph to enhance your look, but won't feel too out of place at a small family dinner.

Shop now: $495; shopbop.com

Lucy Paris Lola Glitter Sweater

Credit: Courtesy

All that glitters is not necessarily gold. Case in point: the black and silver-speckled Lola Sweater, which makes any basic jeans-and-a-top ensemble fit for a party.

Shop now: $80; lucyparis.com

Madewell Fenimore Pullover Sweater in Plaid

Credit: Courtesy

Nothing says "holiday season" quite like a red and white checkered pullover, and this boxy fit from Madewell will instantly brighten some basic denim bottoms.

Shop now: $98; madewell.com

Self Portrait Metallic Knit Cardigan

Credit: Courtesy

Self Portrait understood the assignment: The Grinch, but make it fashion. Insert the heart-eyes emoji here because between the lace-trimmed collar, black ribbon bow, and the fact that this design also comes in "avocado," there isn't much we don't love about this piece.

Shop now: $410; saksfifthavenue.com

Generation Love Dakota Cutout Faux Pearl Sweater

Credit: Courtesy

No matter the holiday, pearls are always an acceptable embellishment to wear with jeans. Since this baby features a sleek shoulder cutout, you'll need nothing more than maybe a pair of stud earrings and knee-high boots.

Shop now: $385; saksfifthavenue.com

Merino-Cashmere Split-Sleeve Sweater

Credit: Courtesy

It's business in the front and party in the back, but this quintessential winter sweater has a surprise up its sleeve: elongated slits for a shred of personality.

Shop now: $250; bananarepublicgap.com

YanYan Tweedle Taichi Colorblock Jacket

Credit: Courtesy

The colorblocking on this cardigan reminds us of holiday decor, such as strings of lights or festive ornaments. At the same time, it won't look weird if you wear it once the season is over, and can add an element of fun to simple outfits for months to come.

Shop now: $395; nordstrom.com

