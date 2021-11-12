21 Holiday Sweaters That Will Transform Your Jeans Into a Whole Festive Outfit

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Holiday celebrations are upon us, and while you might dream of getting dressed up in some sort of fancy, sequined dress, ultimately, when the day rolls around, we have just one outfit requirement: comfortability. It is indeed key for those casual, at-home gatherings, where we're catching up with loved ones and enjoying a good meal, and more often than not, our go-to solution is a trusty pair of jeans and a holiday sweater.

A fun, festive knit is arguably the smarter choice than a plain old tee or button-down. But this year, instead of reaching for 'ugly' options or something child-like with a snowman graphic (which still qualifies as cool in our book, tbh), we're leaning toward something that's a bit more glamorous. We're talking ruffles, embellishments, or even classic fair isle prints, this way, once the holidays are over and we enter 2022, we won't have to retire that baby to the back of our closet.

Ahead, shop our holiday sweater picks, whether you're searching for something cropped to styled with high-waisted denim or are feeling a cute cardigan to layer over a jumpsuit.

Tory Burch Merino Fair Isle Sweater

Who says neon citrus shades are just for the summer? It's time to swap out the go-to grays and black for something a bit bolder.

Frances Valentine Angie Cardigan

This sweater jacket is an easy and quick way to elevate a basic tee.

Express Chunky Thermal Off The Shoulder Balloon Sleeve Sweater

The cold shoulders will be worth it in this cozy thermal sweater. Just add chandelier earrings and a dainty necklace to round out the look.

L.L. Bean Double L® Mixed-Cable Sweater, Funnelneck

For anyone keeping their celebrations super chill this year, this cable pullover from L.L. Bean is the festive sweatshirt-sweater hybrid you've been dreaming of. Consider it the dressed-up alternative to loungewear.

White House Black Market Long Sleeve Belted Iris Sweater Coat

Let this fuzzy little layer be your statement piece in an otherwise solid outfit. It'll help pull your look together and make it feel a bit more festive.

Vince Camuto Tulle & Ruffle Mock Neck Sweater

It's the tulle sleeves for us.

Free People Check Me Out Pullover

Judging by its name, this fuzzy turtleneck from Free People knows it has a lot going on, but that's why we love it. Available in Holly Berry and Winter Fog combos, the chunky knit, complete with fringe, is a stand-alone statement, which means accessories are entirely optional.

Halogen Crystal Embellished Cardigan

Reach for this crystal-embellished cardigan to add a touch of sparkle over your favorite tank or bralette.

Abercrombie Oversized Legging-Friendly Turtleneck Sweater

This speckled oversized turtleneck was quite literally made for leggings, but it also bodes exceptionally well with your favorite pair of denim (especially considering the whole dresses over jeans trend is making a comeback).

& Other Stories Rose Embroidery Knit Cardigan

A vintage-esque cardigan with delicate pops of green will make for a sweet layering piece over a turtleneck, jumpsuit, or dress.

ASTR Imani Turtleneck Cable Knit Sweater Set

Matching sweater sets were all the rage in 2020, and they've since evolved into cropped-cami duos for 2021. Per the set's product description, two is indeed better than one.

Alexander McQueen Ruffled Gauze and Wool Sweater

Bypass all things Regency-esque (see cottagecore) this holiday season and, instead, embrace the Victorian era with this pierrot collar sweater, courtesy of Alexander McQueen.

Club Monaco Lux Cashmere Pullover

A classic cream pullover is always a crowd-pleaser. Plus, the kimono-style shell (made from cashmere and trimmed with mulberry silk) will pose as the perfect layering piece in the cooler months to come.

Dôen Field Sweater

Even if your holiday itinerary doesn't include shredding the Alps, you can look the part — or at least like you're ready for chilling in the lodge — in this fair isle sweater from Dôen. Accessorize with a snowboard and skis to really leave your relatives wondering.

Victor Glemaud Cable Sweater

Thanks to some asymmetrical colorblocking, this turtleneck sweater will provide just enough oomph to enhance your look, but won't feel too out of place at a small family dinner.

Lucy Paris Lola Glitter Sweater

All that glitters is not necessarily gold. Case in point: the black and silver-speckled Lola Sweater, which makes any basic jeans-and-a-top ensemble fit for a party.

Madewell Fenimore Pullover Sweater in Plaid

Nothing says "holiday season" quite like a red and white checkered pullover, and this boxy fit from Madewell will instantly brighten some basic denim bottoms.

Self Portrait Metallic Knit Cardigan

Self Portrait understood the assignment: The Grinch, but make it fashion. Insert the heart-eyes emoji here because between the lace-trimmed collar, black ribbon bow, and the fact that this design also comes in "avocado," there isn't much we don't love about this piece.

Generation Love Dakota Cutout Faux Pearl Sweater

No matter the holiday, pearls are always an acceptable embellishment to wear with jeans. Since this baby features a sleek shoulder cutout, you'll need nothing more than maybe a pair of stud earrings and knee-high boots.

Merino-Cashmere Split-Sleeve Sweater

It's business in the front and party in the back, but this quintessential winter sweater has a surprise up its sleeve: elongated slits for a shred of personality.

YanYan Tweedle Taichi Colorblock Jacket

