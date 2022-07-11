Fashion Clothing 11 Cute Birthday Outfits to Wear While You Celebrate Here's what to wear while you party it up — or lounge around — on your big day. By Julia Guerra Julia Guerra Julia Guerra is a freelance contributor with over six years of experience writing beauty, health, wellness, style, parenting, and food content. Julia's career began in 2015 at Bustle as a beauty and fashion writer. From there, she moved on to BestProducts.com, where she launched the Hearst start-up's beauty vertical as an editor. In 2017, she joined Elite Daily as a health and wellness reporter, and went freelance full-time in 2019. You can find some of her other bylines in publications like InStyle, INSIDER Reviews, WWD, MindBodyGreen, Shape, Eat This Not That, SheKnows, and more. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images There are two types of people in this world: those that love birthdays and those that loathe them. I am among the former. I'm also of the belief that it's the little ways we celebrate the big moments, such as birthdays, that make those moments memorable. Things like getting together with loved ones, treating yourself to your favorite dessert, and even just the simple act of wearing cute birthday outfits enhance the day, whether you're feeling festive or not. The Best Summer Trends to Wear Right Now, According to Your Zodiac Sign Although you should feel like the main character in your life every day, it's especially important on your birthday. One of the easiest ways to accomplish this is to pick out a birthday outfit (or birthday outfits, plural) that will make you feel like a million bucks. For some, that might look like a micro mini and heels. For others, a comfy pair of pajamas or sweats will suffice. That's the beautiful thing about style: It's personal, it's subjective, and what you wear on your birthday, to simply commemorate another year around the sun, is completely up to you. That said, if you're looking for some birthday outfit inspiration, I've got you covered. Being that this type of big day is my specialty, I've rounded up some of my favorite birthday looks, ranging from drop-dead gorgeous to couch potato couture. How to Channel the Clean Girl Aesthetic, According to Fashion Influencers Who Have Already Nailed the Trend Go for the Gloves Getty Images Oftentimes, people shy away from rocking statement accessories such as opera gloves because they feel a little too elaborate. However, on your birthday, elaborate is precisely the goal. Live It Up In Lace Getty Images It's your party, and you'll look like a walking doily if you want to. In all seriousness, though, this fancy-feeling material is elegant yet playful — the perfect combo for a nice dinner. Blazer Up Getty Images Personally, I love a blazer outfit any day of the year, but few wardrobe staples can go from the boardroom to the bar like a suit jacket. Opt for an oversized fit and wear it as a dress a la Hailey Bieber, or choose something more tailored if you have to play professional before the party starts. RELATED: 9 Different Types of Blazers Worth Adding to Your Wardrobe Go Full Technicolor Getty Images Why choose one statement shade when you can wear them all? Be Your Own Barbie Girl Getty Images Barbiecore is booming and this iconic doll is always dressing to the nines. Follow her example and rock the hot pink look for a cute birthday outfit. Add a pair of pumps and you're ready to party. Netflix and Chillax in Pajamas Getty Images Maybe your birthday falls on a weekend. Maybe you're taking a day off to commemorate another year around the sun from the comfort of your couch. Either way, if you're straight chilling is the goal, you can't go wrong with a festive pair of pajamas. Bonus points if you have slippers to match. Party in Puff Sleeves Getty Images They're whimsical, statement-making, and feel like a celebration in a single outfit. Therefore, puff-sleeved anything — tops, dresses, jumpsuits, blazers — are a go-to for your special day. Make It a Mini Moment Getty Images The smaller the dress or skirt, the bigger and bolder the accessories, which includes shoes, jewelry, sunnies, etc. RELATED: Since Miu Miu's Micro Mini Is Trending, Here Are 9 Pleated Skirt Outfits to Wear Now Mix and Match Getty Images The concept of a fashion don't is a fallacy. There are no rules to dressing, and that's especially true on your birthday. If you wake up in the mood to clash colors and mix and match patterns, do it. It's your day so wear anything and everything you'd like. Try a Tutu Getty Images Honor your inner child and step into some tulle — a trend that's also taking over in 2022. Something That Sparkles Getty Images The easiest way to ensure all eyes will gravitate toward you on your big day is to wear something that glitters and shines. Sequins, metallics, bedazzlements — it's all good and all fair game. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit