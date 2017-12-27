9 Curve Friendly Stores With Wedding Dresses for Every Shape

Curvy brides, you're going to want to bookmark this page, ASAP. Ahead, you'll find a lineup of curve-friendly retailers that will make sure you look your best as you prepare to exchange vows. It doesn't matter if you're on the hunt for a perfect gown to walk down the aisle in or if you're still trying to decide what to wear to your rehearsal dinner. You're guaranteed to find exactly what you're looking for at one these wedding boutiques. So go ahead and take note and make sure you keep your fave on your radar as you gear up for that special day.

Anne Barge: Check out this amazing designer who specializes in curve couture. We're talking one-of-a-kind pieces that will leave your guests gasping for air.

ASOS: You might already be familiar with ASOS casual clothes, but the brand has an impressive bridal collection that also includes lingerie for your honeymoon.

BHLDN: Looking for feminine, boho-chic pieces? You'll love BHLDN. The store has a collection of dreamy gowns, and you'll also find goodies for gift bags on the website.

David's Bridal: You'll want to keep this one your radar not only for its selection of dresses in every size, but also for those amazing prices and jaw-dropping sales.

Eloquii: Need a post-wedding dress for that brunch? Eloquii has the curve-friendly designs that are sure to wow.

Etsy: Of course, Etsy is a fave for finding unique arts and crafts. But you should also check out the lineup of curve-friendly boutiques on the website's roster if you're looking for something extra special.

Kiyonna: Meet your new best friend. Kiyonna has a huge selection of wedding dresses that will keep your curves looking great at all of your wedding festivities.

Simply Be: For the trendy bride who's looking to make a statement, keep Simply Be in mind. Here, you'll find fashion-forward designs that go up to a size 28.

Watters: Find the prettiest dresses (up to a size 32) at Watters. Your friends will definitely be impresses with one of their designer gowns.