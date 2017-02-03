12 Curve-Friendly Coats to Take You From Winter to Spring

Lashauna Williams
Feb 03, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Besides snow boots, a coat is the most important part of your winter wardrobe. Not only will you wear it every day, but it’s the first piece that everyone will see. Finding just the right topper, one that reflects your personality and flatters your curves, can be a daunting task, so we’ve rounded up our favorites, starting with Old Navy’s cozy camel wrap, above ($70; oldnavy.com). Check out our list below and you’re guaranteed to find your perfect outerwear staple.

VIDEO: 30 Puffer Coats In 60 Seconds

 

Long Tall Sally's Trench Coat in Stone

Worn by everyone from Audrey Hepburn to the Duchess of Cambridge, a classic trench is always in style.

City Chic's Winter Warmer Coat in Nude

Stay comfy and warm in this hooded topper with shiny gold fasteners. A soft cream is a great alternative to basic black—it goes with everything!

INC International Concept's Double Breasted Coat

Nothing says streamlined and pulled together quite like a double-breasted topper tied at the waist.

Ellos's Long Puffer Coat

The right puffer shouldn’t add bulk to your frame. The smart stitching on this one draws the eyes inward, creating a lean silhouette.

Long Tall Sally's Double Faced Edge to Edge Coat

A soft wool topper with a contrast collar feels fresh. Whether you pair it with Chuck Taylors or Chloé ankle boots, it always looks chic.

Jones New York's Brushed Peacoat

The beautiful gray hue and soft wool-blend fabric make this coat a winner. The slightly looser fit is ideal for layering over chunky sweaters.

Elvi's Faux Pony Skin Boyfriend Coat

An of-the-moment boyfriend silhouette looks modern with sleek separates, and the wine color will stand out in a sea of black toppers.

Talbots's Faux-Fur Collar Belted Coat

A bright red topper is a cheery departure from your standard neutral winter coat, and the faux fur trim looks luxe and elegant.

Roaman's Menswear Coat in Blue Cloud

Pastels can work in colder temps too. Try a robin's-egg blue, which mixes well with traditional winter hues like brown, burgundy, and gray. You can even add a thick belt to personalize your look.

Boohoo's Mya Bonded Faux Fur Suedette Aviator Jacket

This coat looks so luxe, it's hard to believe it's faux suede and faux fur! And at this price, why not buy the gray version too?

Long Tall Sally's Wool Rich Midi Coat

A maxi-length coat can overwhelm shorter frames, while a mini length can make you look stumpy. But this calf-length coat is flattering on all body types.

Simply Be's Check Duster Coat

Add a bit of color to your wardrobe with a classic plaid. The pattern isn't fussy, and it pairs well with solid pieces.

