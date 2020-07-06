Sarah Jessica Parker, Jessica Alba, and Rihanna Have All Worn This Brand — and It’s Up to 80% Off

Jeans are as low as $40.

By Maya Gandara
Jul 06, 2020 @ 2:16 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Getty Images

Fourth of July may have already passed, but one fashion sale is still going strong. Whether you need some fresh summer staples or simply want to take advantage of the discounts, Current/Elliott's latest sale has all your bases covered. The brand's high-quality jeans have been sported by Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Aniston, Rihanna, Gwenyth Paltrow, and more (the list goes on) — and right now you can snag a pair for yourself for as low as $40.

With up to 80 percent off sale items, there's no better time to stock your wardrobe with comfy dresses, breathable tank tops, and stylish shorts for the hot days ahead. If you've been solely living in loungewear, there are some ultra-soft pieces up for grabs, from hooded sweatshirts to graphic tees. Heading back to the office? Look instantly put together with any of these sophisticated jumpsuits, or opt for a classic blazer with a twist, like this summery pink style for just $60.

If you're already thinking ahead to the fall season, peruse through all the different denim styles; skinny, high-waisted, boyfriend, and cropped jeans are all included in the sale. You can't go wrong with these classic stiletto jeans for just $40, down from their usual price of $228.

RELATED: Over 1,300 People Have Crowned These Cushioned Slides the Shoe of the Summer

There's no telling how much longer the remaining pieces will stay in stock, so if you see something you like, add it to your cart ASAP and use code JULY60 to unlock the discount. For guidance on some of the best deals to shop, keep on scrolling.

The Original Cigarette Jean

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $46 with JULY60 (Originally $206); currentelliott.com

The Stiletto Jean

Shop now: $50 with JULY60 (Originally $248); currentelliott.com

The Fling Jean

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $46 with JULY60 (Originally $228); currentelliott.com

The Ater Romper

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $59 with JULY60 (Originally $278); currentelliott.com

The Agatha Mini Skirt

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $46 with JULY60 (Originally $228); currentelliott.com

The Boyfriend Rolled Short

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $36 with JULY60 (Originally $178); currentelliott.com

The Robin Shirt

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $72 with JULY60 (Originally $198); currentelliott.com

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com