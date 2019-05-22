The Brand Behind Summer's Biggest Handbag Just Launched Its First Swimsuit Collection

Image zoom GLEESONPAULINO

If you have an Instagram account, chances are you've seen Cult Gaia's viral Ark bag on your feed once or twice. Now the brand is launching its first swimsuit collection with Brazilian label Adriana Degreas, and these pieces are sure to be a hit just like the brand's handbag collection.

On May 2, the duo officially dropped a line of the most stylish bikinis and one-pieces we've seen all season. The summery designs feature tropical-feeling bird and leaf prints, as well as unexpected cutouts and large rings (details that often pop up in Cult Gaia's ready-to-wear collection). The Cult Gaia and Adriana Degreas collab even has the perfect coverup, a dreamy silk dress trimmed in ruffles.

The collection, of course, wouldn't be complete without some handbags. The lineup has a few updated versions of the Ark bag — perfect for all of your beach-side essentials.

Image zoom

Image zoom

Image zoom