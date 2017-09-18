10 Iconic Couples to Dress Up as This Halloween 

Everett Collection (3)
Caroline Vazzana
Sep 18, 2017

Halloween is the one night of the year where you can escape reality and become another person, so might as well make it count, right? If you’re planning on dressing up with your special someone, it may take a bit more time and preparation, so we’ve rounded up our favorite movie couples to offer some much-needed inspiration. In our book, it's never too early to start planning!

1 of 10 Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Grease

Be the original good girl gone bad as Sandy from Grease with black leggings and killer red heels. Make sure your Danny sports those white socks.

Shop It

Danny: Topman Slim Fit Crewneck T-Shirt, $10; nordstrom.com. Banana Republic Slim Chino $70; bananarepublic.com. Calvin Klein Brodie Plain Toe Derby Shoe, $67; nordstrom.com. Hanes Men's 6 Pack Tube Socks, $7; amazon.com

Sandy: ASOS Fitted Off Shoulder Top, $19; asos.com. Trouvé Faux Leather Leggings, $79; nordstrom.com. Forever 21 Textured Hoop Earrings, $6; forever21.com. Sbicca Lova Mule, $90; nordstrom.com.

2 of 10 New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

Sex and the City

Recreate this scene from Sex and the City with a green dress and black tux. Add chic accessories like an Eiffel Tower bag and a pair of strappy sandals to complete your Carrie-inspired look. 

Shop It

Mr. Big: Croft & Barrow Classic-Fit Dress Shirt, $17; kohls.com. H&M Slim Fit Blazer, $70; hm.com. American Eagle Outfitters Extreme Flex slim Straight Chino $20; ae.com. Clarks Tilden Walk Oxford, $90; macys.com

Carrie: SL Fashions Floral Print Fit & Flare Dress, macys.com. Hot Topic Black Diamond Stud Belt, $16; hottopic.com. Eiffel Tower Bag, $165; etsy.com. Imagine by Vince Camuto Pember Sandal, $70; nordstrom.com.

3 of 10 New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

The Notebook

Retro inspired pieces like a newsboy cap and gingham bathing suit top will make you feel just like Ali and Noah. 

Shop It 

Noah: Round-Neck T-Shirt $8; hm.com. Goodfellow & Co. Drivers Cap, $15; target.com. American Eagle Outfitters Original Boot Jean, $20; ae.com. Sperry for J.Crew Driving Moccasins, $120; jcrew.com.

Ali: Solid & Striped The Brigitte Bikini Top, $88; shopbop.com. Solid & Striped The Brigitte Bikini Bottom, $88; shopbop.com. Bow Tie Headwrap, $4; forever21.com. Jack Rogers Boating Jacks Thong Sandal, $90; nordstrom.com.

4 of 10 Paramount Pictures

Coming to America

Transform into Zamunda's unforgettable royal duo with the help of a few flashy pieces.

Shop It

Prince Akeem: Calibrate Trim Fit Wool Blend Tuxedo, $299; nordstrom.com. Strong Suit Pique Trim Fit Tuxedo Shirt, $98; nordstrom.com. Countess Mara Satin Solid Pre-Tied Bow Tie, $50; macys.com. Siriki African Ibo Traditional Cap, $20; etsy.com. Ecco New Jersey Bike Toe Loafers, $150; macys.com. Faux Animal Hoodie, $14; amazon.com.

Imani Izzi: Betsey & Adam Long-Sleeve Sequined Gown, $309; macys.com. H&M Hair Elastic with Cuff $3; hm.com. Biko Joyride Stud Earrings, $88; nordstrom.com. Office Shadow Gold Mirror Pumps $46; asos.com

5 of 10 Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Channel Holly Golightly with a long black dress, gloves, and tiara. All your man needs to do is wear a suit and tie to portray Paul Varjak. 

Shop It

Paul: Topman Cross-Weave Texture Skinny Fit Sport Coat, $130; nordstrom.com. Buttoned Down Linen Sport Shirt, $39; amazon.com. The Tie Bar Solid Silk Tie in Black, $19; nordstrom.com. Nordstrom Men's Shop Flat Front Check Wool Trousers in Midnight, $70; nordstrom.com. Calvin Klein Douggie Bit Loafer, $69; nordstrom.com.

Holly: Banana Republic Cross-Back Ponte Dress, $78; bananarepublic.com. The Fix Jennings Banana Heel Dress Pump, $99; amazon.com. Cristabelle Crystal & Imitation Pearl Multi-Strand Necklace, $68; nordstrom.com. Simplicity Opera Length Gloves, $6; walmart.com. Tasha Crystal Embellished Headband, $25; nordstrom.com.

6 of 10 Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

The Great Gatsby

To recreate this duo, go for glamour in a flashy dress and classic black suit.

Shop It

Jay: Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Fit Black Stripe Suit, $150; macys.com. The Tie Bar Silk Bow Tie, $19; nordstrom.com. Steve Madden Nunan Plain Toe Oxford, $70; nordstrom.com.

Daisy: PrettyGuide 1920s Dress, $46; amazon.com. Tasha Beaded Floral Headband, $30; nordstrom.com. Oscar de la Renta Sun Star Gold-Plated Faux Pearl Ring, $190; net-a-porter.com. Nadri Double Row Imitation Pearl Bracelet, $70; nordstrom.com. Boohoo Heeled Pumps, $49; boohoo.com.

7 of 10 Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Coll / Everett Collection

Silver Linings Playbook

Wearing a garbage bag isn't exactly stylish, but it nails Pat's look from Silver Linings Playbook. To capture Tiffany’s style, put on a black trench coat and jeans.

Shop It

Pat: Glad Dual Defense Large Drawstring Trash Bags, $10; amazon.com. RVCA Pick Up Lightweight Henley Hoodie, $23; nordstrom.com. Reigning Champ Core Slim Fit Jogger Sweatpants, $115; bloomingdales.com. New Balance Men's 574 Retro Lace Up Sneakers, $80; bloomingdales.com.

Tiffany: Burberry Balmoral Packaway Hooded Shell Trench Coat, $795; net-a-porter.com. Treasure & Bond Knotted Tassel Scarf, $35; nordstrom.com. Blank Denim App Happy Straight Jeans, $68; shopbop.com. Halogen Sylvia Loafer, $90; nordstrom.com

8 of 10 Vestron Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Dirty Dancing

Get ready to dance the night away in a pretty pink dress and all black separates. 

Shop It

Johnny: Sylvain S Kenai Sport Shirt, $73; nordstrom.com. Rhone Commuter Regular Fit Pants, $129; bloomingdales.com. Nunn Bush Morcross Cap Toe Oxford, $68; zappos.com.

Baby: ASOS Tulle Mini Dress, $67; asos.com. Michael Michael Kors Becky Slingnback Sandal in Dark Khaki Suede, $74; nordstrom.com.

9 of 10 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Paper Towns

Who doesn't want to look as cool as Margo and Q? Pretty sure, you've already got these costumes in your closets.

Shop It: 

Q:  Hanes T-Shirt, $13; walmart.com. AG Ives Straight Leg Jeans, $99; nordstrom.com. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Slip Low Top, $55; nike.com.

Margo: H&M Hooded Jacket, $25; hm.com. Old Navy Rib-Knit Tank $10; oldnavy.gap.com. Express Gray Mid-Rise Stretch+ Jean Leggings, $80; express.com. Converse Chuck Taylor all Star Street Core Canvas Mid, $60; zappos.com.

10 of 10 Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Casablanca

If you love statement hats, trench coats, and a classic love story, this Casablanca pair is for you. 

Shop It

Rick: Goorin Brothers The Good Boy Felt Wool Fedora, $60; nordstrom.com. Banana Republic Men's Classic Trench $188; bananarepublic.com. The Tie Bar Woven Silk Tie, $19; nordstrom.com. H&M Easy-Iron Shirt, $15; hm.com. Crof & Barrow Classic Fit Pants, $17; kohls.com. Steve Madden Harpoon Derby Shoe, $67; nordstrom.com.

Ilsa: Merona Felight Fedora Hat $10; target.com. J.Crew Perfect Shirt in Cotton Poplin, $70; jcrew.com. Topshop Soft Blazer, $75; topshop.com. Gap Shirred Midi Swing Skirt, $60; gap.com. 1.State Valencia Block Heel Pump, $49; nordstrom.com

