10 Iconic Couples to Dress Up as This Halloween 

Everett Collection (3)
Halloween is the one night of the year where you can escape reality and become another person, so might as well make it count, right? If you’re planning on dressing up with your special someone, it may take a bit more time and preparation, so we’ve rounded up our favorite movie couples to offer some much-needed inspiration. In our book, it's never too early to start planning!
VIDEO: DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids
For more Halloween Outfit Inspo: Shop Halloween Costumes Inspired by the MTV Video Music Awards Fashion
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement