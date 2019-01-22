This Wildly Popular Lingerie Brand Finally Launched Plus Sizes

Image zoom Courtesy

Today Cosabella, the brand behind our favorite comfortable thong, teamed up with Eloquii on a sexy, luxe-looking lingerie collection just in time for Valentine's Day.

If you've been searching for plus-size lingerie that doesn't look cheesy, look no further. Eloquii, known for getting sizing just right, made sure the pieces were tailored to not only fit, but also to flatter plus-size bodies.

The Eloquii x Cosabella collection has everything you need, from lace-trimmed bras ($125; eloquii.com) to cheeky panties ($40; eloquii.com) to a sultry bodysuit ($100; eloquii.com), which could make a great layering piece underneath a blazer.

Check out our favorite pieces below and head to Eloquii's website to shop the entire Cosabella collection.

