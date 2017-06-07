Here's How to Get Kylie Jenner's Camo Bikini Look Because It's Going to Sell Out

Kylie Camo Lead/Instagram
Alexis Bennett
Jun 07, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Brace, yourselves. A surge of camouflage bikinis are on the way thanks to Kylie Jenner. The youngest Jenner sister announced on Instagram that she's dropping The Camo Collection on KylieJennerShop.com on June 8 at 10 a.m. PST.

So far, Jenner hasn't said much about the line, but she has dropped a few clues. Fans can definitely look forward to fun swimwear—like the two-piece Jenner wears in the promo picture. We can also expect to see athleisure pieces, from sports bras to sweats, which the 19-year-old star modeled in a video on Instagram. And Jenner isn't only sticking to fashion. Another post with the words "camo everything" written in the caption displayed lighters in three different colors. So who knows what else she has up her sleeves?

Either way, we can definitely expect all of her camo merchandise to sell out fast. That's why we've assembled our favorite camouflage bikinis below, so you can get ahead of the movement.

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Lands Her Own KUWTK Spinoff

Scroll down to find a camouflage bikini before everyone else does.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Norma Kamali

Camo-print balconette bikini top, $125; matchesfashion.com

Camo-print high-rise bikini briefs, $75; matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Swim Outlet

Camo Underwire Bikini Top, $17; swimoutlet.com

Sporti Bikini Bottom, $10; swimoutlet.com

3 of 7

River Island

Camo Mesh Insert Bardot Bikini Top, $14; riverisland.com

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Vix by Paula Hermanny

Camouflage Rope Bikini Top, $96; saks.com

Camouflage Rope Bikini Bottom, $98; saks.com

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

River Island

Mixed Print Balconette Top, $24; riverisland.com

 

Advertisement
6 of 7

River Island

Blue Camouflage Bikini Top, $14; riverisland.com

Blue Camouflage Bikini Bottoms, $8; riverisland.com

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Tomas Maier

Camo String Bikini, $250; Moda Operandi

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!